Broncos Will ‘Take a Hard Look at’ Signing Former Seahawks LB

Shaquem Griffin is in the midst of a tryout at Denver Broncos minicamp, and it sounds like a silver-and-blue-lined contract could be in store for the former Seattle Seahawks linebacker.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio told reporters that the team will “take a hard look at” signing Griffin, who made his practice debut Tuesday.

“It’s hard to totally evaluate the special teams part of it. He’s got enough tape out there, and we know who he is or who he can be on special teams,” Fangio said. “We just need to evaluate him in total [to know] whether there can be a spot for him on the team to bring him to camp and if he’s worthy enough of it. He’s played enough in this league, and he’s a good special teams player. He’s somebody that we’re going to take a hard look at.”

Griffin was among five players invited to minicamp, joining LB Gabe Sewell, wide receivers Amara Darboh and De’Mornay Pierson-El, and tight end Kyle Markway.

The Broncos are slated to practice again Thursday before breaking for a six-week pre-training-camp respite, during which time they could look to sign any of the aforementioned free agents.

Background Information & Potential Fit

A 2018 fifth-round draft pick of the Seahawks, Griffin has compiled 25 tackles (17 solo) and six quarterback hits across 46 NFL games (259 defensive snaps). He made 14 appearances for Seattle last season, bouncing between the active roster and practice squad.

The twin brother of Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin, Shaquem — whose left hand was amputated when he was four years old — never took the next developmental step amid his time in the Pacific Northwest, relegated to special teams.

Which is where he would cut his teeth if inked by the Broncos, who are flush at both outside (Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, Malik Reed) and inside (Alexander Johnson, Josey Jewell, Baron Browning) linebacker heading into the 2021 campaign.

“Well, we’ve got Malik [Reed] and it’s definitely wide open after that,” Fangio said Tuesday of the OLB position. “We need to find another two guys that we feel comfortable with, both from a special teams standpoint and from a playing defense standpoint to go in and spell those guys. It’s wide open and we’re looking.”

Injury Update on Browning

The Broncos used the No. 105 overall choice in April’s draft on Browning, viewed as the club’s off-ball ‘backer of the future. But the Ohio State product has yet to do much of anything since arriving in the Mile High City, thanks to a nagging injury that can’t seem to be explained.

Continually cryptic regarding Browning’s status, Fangio was a bit more forthcoming Tuesday, suggesting the malady is minor and shouldn’t impact the 22-year-old in his rookie-season role(s).

“I don’t know the exact [injury]. It’s a lower leg injury. It’s more of a bone thing than a ligament thing. He’ll be full go and ready to go by training camp,” Fangio said. “That’s been probably the biggest negative of this offseason work—him not getting the work that he would have gotten. We’re still very high on him and very optimistic. Hopefully he’ll be able to carve out a role on the team, both defensively and in the kicking game. I’m anxious to get him back working in training camp. I still like him all the same and he has versatility. He could play some outside for us and he could play some inside. We’d like to settle him in one spot, but we may not be able to, especially with the injury. We’ll see how that evolves.”

