Former Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller has been issued an arrest warrant for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman in Dallas, Texas.

According to The Dallas Morning News, the arrest warrant affidavit the woman and Miller have been in a romantic relationship for seven years and she is six weeks pregnant.

The female’s name has not been released, but Miller has two kids with a woman by the name Megan Denise.

The police responded to a major disturbance call around 11:45 am on November 29 and Miller was not present when the police showed up.

In the court documents obtained by The Dallas Morning News, an argument began over travel plans in the main bedroom of their apartment. Miller was “visibly angry” after the woman left the room and slammed the door.

Miller then yelled at the woman to “get out.”

While the woman was grabbing her belongings, Miller allegedly pushed her and she responded by yelling, “Stop, I’m pregnant.”

Miller pushed the woman and stepped on her feet, causing her to fall into a chair. He then put a hand on her neck and applied pressure for 3-5 seconds, per the affidavit. The woman apparently had pain, but did not have a difficulty breathing.

As the woman continued to grab her belongings, Miller grabbed her phone and threw her laptop onto the floor and stomped on it.

According to the New York Post, as the woman tried to pick up her laptop, Miller pulled her hair and even pulled a chunk of it out causing her to collapse. She then began to record Miller on her phone and put it in her pocket.

Miller allegedly grabbed her again and pushed her onto the couch and wrapped both hands around her neck and applied pressure.

With the woman telling Miller that she was calling the police, he then left the apartment.

When the police arrived, they were able to see marks on the woman’s body of where Miller pushed and applied pressure on her neck.

She also showed the police a photo of her pregnancy test that’s positive along with screenshots of text messages from Miller discussing the possible due dates for the child.

Miller and the Bills are currently on a bye this week.

Miller Has Been Investigated Before

In January of 2021, Miller was under criminal investigation by Colorado police.

The investigation came just days after Denise leaked messages from Miller saying “I’m honestly praying for a miscarriage,” and, “I hate you! … You gon get yours! Believe that.”

In another exchange shared by Denise, a text reads: “And get an abortion!”

Miller appeared to deny the allegations on his Instagram page, writing: “Fake News. Lol The reality of somebody leaving you make some people literally crazy. Classic Trap.”

Despite the investigation, Miller never faced charges after Denise posted on her Instagram story saying, “In light of recent media reports regarding my relationship with Von, I feel that I need to address a couple of things. First and foremost, at no point in our relationship was there any type of physical abuse or violence by Von, whatsoever,” she wrote. “For anyone to say otherwise, or to speculate such, is wrong.

“With regards to my social media posts, a part was misconstrued and taken out of context. I do regret making a private situation public, and in doing so, bringing unwanted attention to both Von and myself. Von and I are excited to be welcoming our baby into the world, and are committed to raising our child with love and compassion, together as a family.” Miller Could Lose out on $17 Million in 2024

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Miller has a salary of just over $17 million for the 2024 season with it all being fully guaranteed for injury, but the Bills could save their money.

Of the $17 million, only $10.7 million of it is fully guaranteed without the injury and it will become guaranteed in March of 2024.

In Miller’s contract, it allows the Bills to void the guarantees if he is suspended under the Personal Conduct Policy, per Florio. Buffalo will need Miller to be given a suspension from the NFL before the 2024 season begins, so that the guarantees could be voided.

So far this season, Miller has played in eight games for the Bills and has barely been able to appear on the stat sheet.

Of those eight games, Miller has recorded just two combined tackles and has yet to sack the quarterback. Buffalo is 3-5 in those eight games including a loss to the Broncos.