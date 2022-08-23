Von Miller Still Loves The Broncos Despite Playing In Buffalo [WATCH]

Even though Von Miller doesn’t play for the Denver Broncos anymore, he’s still a diehard fan of the orange and blue no matter what. Before the Buffalo Bills hosted Denver for their second game of the preseason, Miller spent most of pregame greeting his former teammates.

You can see the video here on his Instagram.

Miller was seen giving hugs to Denver wide receiver Courtland Sutton, Bradley Chubb, and his best friend, kicker Brandon McManus.

Even Dalton Risner chatted with the two-time Super Bowl champion calling him, “big brother.” Garett Bolles also remembered the duo’s secret handshake that they performed at midfield.

After the game, Miller shook hands with newly acquired Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Miller told Wilson that he’s, “In a good spot over there.”

It’s clear the former Super Bowl 50 MVP has a soft spot in his heart for Broncos Country and continues to cheer for his former team.

“I can’t say enough about that team man. They got a great quarterback, great head coach now and the sky’s the limit for those guys,” Miller told NFL Network’s James Palmer after the game while holding up an orange McManus jersey.

Miller spent 10 seasons with the Broncos winning a Super Bowl and becoming the franchise’s all-time sack leader. As a seven-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler, Miller’s name will end up in Denver’s Ring of Fame one day after his playing days are done.

Denver’s Depth At OLB Is Deep

Once general manager George Paton traded away Miller to the Los Angeles Rams for a second and third-round pick, the Broncos front office knew they were going to have to find more depth on the edge.

Denver already had Bradley Chubb, but after battling injuries, it has become tough for the Broncos to trust Chubb. With all of the potential in the world, Chubb must prove himself to Paton that he deserves a long-term extension and big payday in Denver.

After sacking the quarterback 12 times as a rookie, Chubb hasn’t sacked the quarterback more than eight times in a single season.

In the offseason, Denver knew they needed another big-time pass rusher, so Paton went out and signed Randy Gregory from the Dallas Cowboys. Never having more than six sacks in a season, Gregory has elite skill talent, but has failed to stay on the field consistently. Dealing with injuries and suspensions from off the field, Denver is taking a major gamble on a pass rusher that is guaranteed $28 million.

The Broncos also have Malik Reed coming off the bench, but got significant playing time in recent years. While appearing in 30 games over the past two seasons, the undrafted free-agent has recorded 13 sacks along with 25 quarterback hits.

Browning Deserves To Be Outside

As a rookie last season, Baron Browning was asked to play as a middle linebacker instead of an outside linebacker. Many people were unsure where Browning would be a better fit at because he played mainly in the middle in college, but has the body of an edge rusher.

This season, Browning has proved that he deserves to be on the outside rushing the quarterback. In the first preseason game against the Cowboys, Browning recorded a sack along with three tackles. The former Ohio St. Buckeye has performed well in training camp and has opened a lot of people’s eyes.

“Now that we’ve put him there [outside linebacker position] he has really owned it,” Hackett said during training camp on Browning. Hackett also mentioned that Browning has looked, “Spectacular.”