NFL Writer Named Former MVP Candidate as ‘Exciting’ QB Target for Broncos

The ongoing Russell Wilson situation will continue hanging over the Denver Broncos organization until a proper resolution.

Head coach Sean Payton alluded to Kay Adams of the “Up & Adams Show” on February 9 that he longs for a “perfect marriage” under center. Could Payton’s ideal partner be found in free agency?

Lou Scataglia of Predominantly Orange named Los Angeles Rams backup quarterback Carson Wentz an “exciting” quarterback option for the Broncos in 2024.

Wentz Became a Journeyman QB After Being Drafted 2nd Overall

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Wentz 2nd overall out of North Dakota State in the 2016 NFL draft. He was the highest-ever player to be drafted out of a Division I FCS program.

Initially, Wentz appeared to be the real deal as he became an MVP candidate in his sophomore campaign. Wentz tossed 33 touchdown passes to just seven interceptions as he led the Eagles to an 11-2 record in his 13 starts.

The ex-Bison tore his ACL in a 43-35 win over the Rams and watched backup Nick Foles lead Philadelphia to victory in the 2018 Super Bowl.

Wentz played three more seasons with the Eagles before being traded to the Indianapolis Colts in March 2021.

Indianapolis traded Wentz to the Washington Commanders after one season. He was released in February 2023 after going 2-5 in seven starts in the Nation’s Capital.

Following a 10-month wait, the Rams signed Wentz off the street on November 8, 2023, to back up Matthew Stafford.

How Much of an Upgrade Would Wentz Be Over Stidham?

Stidham started in place of Wilson for the final two games of the 2023 regular season. While the veteran played reasonably well, he did not stuff the stat sheet.

Through his two starts, Stidham completed 60.6% of his passes for 496 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He did not perform like the upgrade Payton appeared to want at the position.

Stidham’s passer rating (87.7) and passing yards per game (165.3) were significantly lower than Wilson’s, at 98.0 and 204.7, respectively.

Wentz made the most of his lone start in Week 18 against the San Francisco 49ers. Despite playing the 49ers’ backups, Wentz guided the Rams to a 21-20 comeback win, securing the NFC’s No. 6 seed.

The veteran QB came through with a 70.8% completion percentage for 163 yards and two touchdown passes. He also tacked on 56 yards, adding a score on the ground off a career-high 17 rushing attempts.

Carson Wentz rushing score? Carson Wentz rushing score. 🔥 After a successful 2-point conversion the Rams lead by 1! 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/dZ5HGA7RPI — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 7, 2024

The North Dakota State product played like a man possessed, which should serve him well as he hits free agency. Payton is doing what he can to change the culture in the Mile High City.

Adding Wentz into the fold could strengthen the Broncos’ locker room as the team enters an uncertain offseason.