Broncos’ Russell Wilson Looking to Sell $25 Million Denver Mansion: Report

In what may be the biggest sign yet of what is to come this offseason, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has taken the first steps toward selling his house in Cherry Hills, Colorado.

The news comes amid uncertainty around the Broncos’ plans for the nine-time Pro Bowler.

“The most expensive home ever sold in the Denver area is quietly being shopped around,” Business Den’s Thomas Gounley wrote on February 16.

“Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and singer-songwriter wife Ciara are accepting offers, and providing tours to prospective buyers, for the mansion they own in Cherry Hills Village, sources tell BusinessDen.”

“The couple paid $25 million for the home at 10 Cherry Hills Park Drive in April 2022, weeks after Wilson was traded to the Broncos by the Seattle Seahawks,” Grounley wrote. “At the time, the previous record for a Denver-area home sale was $16 million.

“The 20,000-square-foot home on 5 acres has four bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, plus his-and-hers walk-in closets, offices and bathroom suites, according to a previous listing of the property. There’s also a 2,590-square-foot indoor swimming pool, a basketball court and a guest apartment with its own kitchen.”

Wilson said that he wanted to return to Denver next season.

He even suggested it in a post on X, formerly Twitter, sharing his favorite play from this past season.

‘Almost No One’ Expects Russell Wilson to Stay With Broncos

Broncos general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton have similarly left the door open for Wilson to return next season. But there is a growing consensus around the NFL that Wilson’s departure is a matter of when and not if.

“The Broncos have said multiple times, most recently at the Super Bowl, that a formal decision on quarterback Russell Wilson will come ‘sooner rather than later,’” ESPN’s Jeff Legwold wrote on February 15. “Almost no one in the league believes that will mean anything other than the Broncos releasing Wilson.”

Wilson’s handling of the property could be the first sign that the expected decision is incoming.

There is an incentive for the Broncos to decide Wilson’s future as soon as possible. Wilson’s $37 million salary for 2025 vests on March 17.

Wilson and wife Ciara have yet to comment on the decision.

Falcons, Steelers Top Potential Landing Spots for Russell Wilson

There have been public pushes for Wilson to land with several spots. The Atlanta Falcons have been a popular potential destination. They have a need at the quarterback position and Ciara is from Atlanta.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been the other leading potential landing spot.

They too have an apparent need for a quarterback. And former NFL quarterback-turned-analyst Brady Quinn believes playing for Head Coach Mike Tomlin could help revamp Wilson’s career.

“If I’m Russell Wilson, I’m like dude put me on that team,” Quinn said on the “Pick Six Podcast” on February 14. “They’ve got weapons on the outside, the offensive line’s improved, they have a good defense. And I think you put him in there with Mike Tomlin … it’s a winning formula for you if you’re looking to revamp your career.”