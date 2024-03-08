Broncos’ Russell Wilson Fuels Steelers Rumors Amid Link to Mystery Team

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is still under contract for five more seasons and $242.6 million. However, his future is locked in after the Broncos permitted him to speak with other teams ahead of free agency and his official release.

That is exactly what he will do.

Wilson will meet with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and he shared a message in the wake of the news, which includes a mystery team.

“With God… ANYTHING is Possible,” Wilson posted on X, formerly Twitter on March 7.

With God…

ANYTHING is Possible. — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 8, 2024

The nine-time Pro Bowler completed 66.4% of his passes for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns, and eight interceptions last season. He will leave behind an $85 million cap hit that the Broncos can split between the 2024 and 2025 seasons by designating him a post-June 1 cut.

The Steelers have just over $11 million in cap space, per Spotrac.

That is more than the Broncos, who are $5.5 million over the cap. More importantly, the Broncos still have to pay Wilson $39 million in 2024.

“The Steelers are interested in signing Russell Wilson and are tentatively planning to meet with the former Denver Broncos quarterback before the official start of free agency next week, sources have told the Post-Gazette,” Dulac wrote on March 7.

“Wilson, 35, has an interest in joining the Steelers, but he is already talking with at least one other team.”

Fans certainly believed Wilson’s comments meant he was headed for Pittsburgh.

“THIS MEANS YOURE SIGNING WITH THE STEELERS,” one fan replied.

THIS MEANS YOURE SIGNING WITH THE STEELERS — Chappie (depressed steelers fan) (@my_chappie) March 8, 2024

“WELCOME TO THE STEEL CITY RUSS,” said another.

WELCOME TO THE STEEL CITY RUSS pic.twitter.com/4ushuv3hb8 — Tyler (@TylerisThatFan) March 8, 2024

It is unclear who the other team is.

The free agent market is tracking to include Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield, among others. This year’s draft also features a highly-touted crop of quarterback prospects. Still, potentially bringing Wilson in on a veteran minimum contract ($1.21 million) should add to his appeal.

The Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Washington Commanders could each need a quarterback, depending on how free agency goes.

Russell Wilson Has Ties to Steelers

Besides the Steelers, rumors have most often linked Wilson to the Atlanta Falcons, partly because of his wife, Ciara.

However, Dulac also points out the Falcons are not unique in having ties to the couple.

“Wilson already has a connection with the Steelers,” Dulac wrote. “He and his wife, Ciara, a Grammy Award-winning singer, are founding partners and equity owners in Evolution Advisers, a joint venture formed by Acrisure, the global insurance broker that owns the naming rights to the North Shore stadium.”

Wilson’s joint venture was announced in February 2021. The group’s parent entity acquired naming rights to Acrisure Stadium in July 2022.

Russell Wilson Reacts to Broncos Cutting Justin Simmons

While the Broncos continue to make moves to get in compliance with the salary cap, players continue to react to their moves. News of Wilson’s imminent release led to an outpouring of support on social media.

The same happened following safety Justin Simmons’ release, with Wilson also chiming in.

“Baller. Star,” Wilson said in an earlier post on X on March 7, quoting Simmons’ goodbye message. “Can’t wait to see what God has next for you!”

Could the former teammates reunite in Pittsburgh this offseason? It may be unlikely, with the Steelers already rostering Minkah Fitzpatrick at Simmons’ position. The two-time Pro Bowler also figures to have a rich enough market to command a deal out of the Steelers’ price range.

Unlike Wilson, however, cutting Simmons saves the Broncos money; roughly $14 million.