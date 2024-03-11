Broncos: Russell Wilson Sends 3-Word Message After Agreeing to Join Steelers

Barring the unforeseen, the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson are guaranteed to cross paths in 2024.

The Broncos will foot most of the bill for Wilson’s appearance too. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers on the eve of the early negotiating window.

The Broncos informed Wilson of their intentions on March 6, though he has yet to be released.

Still, in the aftermath of his new endeavor, the former Seattle Seahawks and soon-to-be former Bronco sent a three-word message and tagged his new team.

“Year 13. Grateful. @Steelers,” Wilson posted on X, formerly Twitter on March 10.

Wilson, 35, was set to begin his five-year, $242.6 million contract this season. The Steelers will absorb an $85 million dead cap hit upon his release. He will be designated as a post-June 1 cut to spread the damage.

“Nine-time Pro-Bowl QB and former Super-Bowl champ Russell Wilson plans to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per league sources. Wilson will sign a team-friendly, one-year deal in which the Broncos will wind up paying $38 million of his salary while Wilson wears the black and yellow,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported in a post on X on March 10.

“The Steelers’ 2024 schedule includes a game in Denver against the Broncos, which now potentially could feature Russell Wilson’s return to play his former team.”

Wilson will have to beat out 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett, the only other quarterback on the roster, for the starting spot.

Opponents for the 2024 season were finalized on January 7. The full schedule will be announced in the spring.

Smoke & Mirrors Around Russell Wilson, Steelers

Pittsburgh has been the top rumored suitor for Wilson in recent days. But there was a belief that the Steelers were committed to giving Pickett some runway, removing themselves from contention for quarterbacks of Wilson’s ilk on the free agent or trade markets.

“In any event, the Steelers are not interested in bringing in a quarterback who wants to be a starter,” the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac wrote on February 17. “That would include Justin Fields and Kirk Cousins, and probably even Russell Wilson, who has a connection with the Steelers.”

But Steelers general manager Omar Khan said at the combine that it was his job to explore all possible options this offseason to improve their roster.

Dulac also reversed course on the Steelers’ sentiments amid additional interest in Wilson.

“The Steelers are interested in signing Russell Wilson and are tentatively planning to meet with the former Denver Broncos quarterback before the official start of free agency next week, sources have told the Post-Gazette,” Dulac wrote on March 7.

“Wilson, 35, has an interest in joining the Steelers, but he is already talking with at least one other team.”

That team was the New York Giants, per Schefter on March 8.

Russell Wilson Proves Critics Wrong

Wilson’s tenure in Denver was marred, both by him and the circumstances around him. ESPN’s Tim Hasselbeck voiced his doubts that Wilson would land a job this offseason.

“Listen, I think there is a chance Russell Wilson is out of football [next season]. I’m not sure there’s definitely a landing spot for him,” Hasselbeck said “Get Up!” on February 16. “He’s older. I think it’s fair to say that his game has diminished. … I don’t know that there’s definitely a spot for him that he would take.”

The Steelers had touted their faith in Pickett until that point. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio speculated that the Steelers had a change of heart following the combine.

Wilson said he wanted to win more Super Bowls. His next opportunity is with the Steelers.