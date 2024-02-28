Broncos’ Russell Wilson Predicted to Replace 4-Time Pro Bowler

The Denver Broncos have not released Russell Wilson yet. But the expectation remains that they will, leading to speculation about who they will replace him with. It’s also opened the door for speculation on Wilson’s future.

ESPN’s Seth Walder predicts Wilson will replace four-time Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins with the Minnesota Vikings.

Cousins is on track to hit free agency when the new league year begins on March 13.

“Cousins might end up back in Minnesota, but I could see the Vikings balking at giving him a multiyear guaranteed contract. If he’s out of the picture, Wilson is probably the next-best short-term solution,” Walder wrote on February 27.

“Don’t be surprised if the Vikings go after multiple players to fill Cousins’ void. If they do, acquiring Wilson and drafting a QB at No. 11 makes the most sense.”

Wilson is starting a five-year, $242.6 million contract in 2024.

However, Head Coach Sean Payton benched him last season. And despite an $85 million cap hit, Walder predicts the Broncos will move on as expected.

“Even with Russell Wilson having $39 million guaranteed to him in 2024, it makes sense for Denver to cut him because if they don’t, they’ll fully guarantee his $37 million salary in 2025,” Walder wrote.

No Trade Market for Russell Wilson

Broncos general manager George Paton spoke candidly at the NFL Scouting Combine about Wilson’s situation, most notably saying he had not held any trade talks with rival clubs regarding the nine-time Pro Bowler.

Paton also gave little time to the NFLPA’s involvement in the situation.

“I haven’t heard anything from any teams,” Paton told reporters on February 27. “So we’ll see. It hasn’t changed. We want to see the entire landscape … until we make a informed decision.

“We’ve moved forward [from Wilson’s benching dispute]. We’ve addressed that, we’ve moved forward, everything we did was above board, I appreciate Russ. But we’ve moved forward we have a lot of work to do. We’re here at the combine, we have free agency around the corner, we’re focused on bettering our team and winning football games.”

Teams are likely waiting out the Broncos when it comes to Wilson. They can avoid surrendering any players or draft assets and potentially sign him for the veteran minimum – $1.2 million – next season with the Broncos on the hook for his current deal.

Russell Wilson Wants to Stay With Broncos

For his part, Wilson said that he wants to stay with the Broncos. He also said that he wants to bring more Super Bowls to the Mile High City.

“I hope I get to finish there I committed there, I wanted to be there, I want to be there,” Wilson said on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast with Brandon Marshall on February 25. “For me, it’s about winning. It’s about winning. Over the next five years, I want to win two [Super Bowls]. I want to feel the chill of that trophy again.

“I’d love to go back, to be honest with you.”

Despite Wilson’s continued insistence that he’d like to stay, Paton and Payton have spoken in a different tone, one more focused on their next QB1 rather than their current one.