Lions Make Another Modest Climb Within 2021 NFL Draft Order

The Detroit Lions have been doing a ton of losing on the field this season, but they continue to win as it relates to moving up in the 2021 NFL Draft order.

After Detroit’s resounding loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Lions moved up a spot in the NFL Draft order for 2021 and are now chasing down a top 10 selection. The Lions are now up to the 11th pick in the draft, just behind the Giants for a top 10 selection.

Detroit is tied with a host of teams at 5-9 from picks eight to 13, which means in the coming weeks, there will be lots in-flux that could change. If the Lions lose out, they will give themselves a great shot at a top 10 selection, but it’s far from a lock that they land there considering the number of teams who are still around them in the standings.

Obviously, the Lions will hope they can get into the mix for a top 10 selection. Having that will make the next general manager and head coach feel just a little bit better about what they are taking over in 2021 and beyond.

Recent Lions Draft Results

The Lions have had up and down drafts the last few seasons. In 2017, they landed linebacker Jarrad Davis, who’s arguably been a bust in the team’s defense. In 2018, center Frank Ragnow was selected and he has given the team some beef in the middle of the line and been a consistent player. 2019 brought tight end T.J. Hockenson, who is morphing into a solid weapon for the offense. Last year, the Lions selected cornerback Jeff Okudah, and his rookie season in Detroit was marred by injury and inconsistency.

Overall, Detroit has seemed to be boom or bust in the first round, so finding some consistency will be a huge goal for the Lions moving forward.

Lions Biggest Needs Within 2021 NFL Draft

Regardless of where the team picks this spring, the Lions should be wide open when it comes to the 2021 draft thanks to the fact that they’ve addressed a ton of spots on both offense and defense recently within their selections. One of the most obvious spots of need would be the defensive line given Detroit’s constant lack of a consistent pass rush. The team could also use more young depth at the cornerback spot given the struggles there in relation to depth that have been greatly aided by injury. On offense, the Lions could use another young wideout, and while they might seem set at quarterback, there could always be a significant challenge to that moving forward given changes in direction of the front office which could lead to a change at that position.

Detroit will have plenty of big draft decisions to make in the coming months, and the biggest question that will persist revolves around who will be making these picks and who the coach to lead them ends up being.

At this point, Detroit remains on the edge of a top 10 selection to dream about for next spring.

