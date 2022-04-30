Significant Lions’ 2022 Draft Cited as ‘Franchise Altering’ By Analyst

The Detroit Lions came into the 2022 NFL draft with a goal of making sure they could continue the momentum from the 2021 draft. By all accounts, the mission was accomplished in a big way for the team, and that’s obvious to all those who have been paying attention.

After witnessing the heavy lifting early by the Lions during the all-important days one and two of the draft, analyst Jordan Schultz believes that the team is taking on the look of having a draft which becomes franchise-altering for the team.

Early on day three, Schultz took to Twitter to make a proclamation about where the Detroit draft could be headed. As he said, he believes what the team has done has been significant enough to change the course of the team’s history to this point in time.

“Lions have had a franchise-altering draft. They’ve also signaled a commitment to Jared Goff, which we discussed these last few weeks as a real possibility for them. Skill position talent is 100. D’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown, DJ Chark, Jameson Williams Josh Reynolds, T.J. Hockenson,” Schultz tweeted.

Detroit building around Jared Goff as Schultz hypothesizes is interesting, as that has been a controversial decision point for the fanbase to debate this offseason. The moves, though, do seem to indicate a level of comfort with Detroit’s quarterback from the decision makers. The team didn’t rush to a quarterback early on and instead looked to fill other more pressing needs with solid players.

That move could allow the franchise to take some of the next big steps moving forward very soon and start reversing the course of what has been a perennial loser.

Lions Offense Will Show More Teeth During 2022

While it’s up in the air whether or not the team will get anything out of Williams right away in 2022 due to injury recovery, it feels safe to say the team’s offense will be improved in a big way. Detroit’s offensive line will be completely healthy and looks like it will be one of the best in the league next season up front. At running back, D’Andre Swift is looking healthy along with T.J. Hockenson at tight end. At wideout, the Lions have DJ Chark coming into the mix, with Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond coming back to join super-stud pass catcher Amon-Ra St. Brown.

If the Lions are looking to build around Goff for the future as Schultz predicts, it looks as if they have done a good job doing that for 2022. This coming season, the team should be vastly improved on that side of the ball, and a big reason could end up being Williams and what he could provide from the 2022 draft.

Lions Started Draft With Solid Performances

To hear the picks and performance of Brad Holmes getting lauded is not a surprise given what happened. Detroit did the right things when they were on the clock Thursday night to get the draft going. When Hutchinson slipped down the board, they didn’t panic and took him. When the opportunity came to make a big time trade for the Lions, they jumped at it and added a player who was elite in Williams. After that, the team added a pair of solid defenders on day two in Kentucky lineman Josh Paschal and Illinois safety Kerby Joseph. That’s good work before the draft’s final day.

Regardless of what the rest of the draft looks like, it seems folks are very happy with what the Lions were able to do and what the draft could prove to be for them in time. Fans will hope that Schultz is right in the end and everyone develops as hoped.

