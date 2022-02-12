Lions Must Prioritize Free Agent Return for Key Receivers, Defenders

The Detroit Lions have plenty of work to do this offseason, and perhaps the most important thing they will have to consider first is what to do with their own free agents.

Detroit has 16 unrestricted free agents currently on the roster, and many of them are younger players or players who played a key role for the 2021 team. How much change is desired this offseason will be the biggest variable that Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell will have to ponder when they start thinking about how to reshape the roster for 2022.

Which players should the Lions be prioritizing for a return this year? Here’s a look at some of the names that fans should remember for 2022.

Godwin Igwebuike, Running Back

Coming into the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern a few years back 2018, Igwebuike bounced around between the Buccaneers, 49ers, Eagles and Jets before landing with the XFL’s Seattle Dragons in 2020. He didn’t register an NFL stat, and was a reserve/futures signing of the Lions over a year ago in January of 2021. In college, Igwebuike put up some nice numbers, with 324 tackles and 7 interceptions along with 23 passes defended. He showed the kind of skill which can be molded in the league, especially when the team realized he was suited as a running back.

With the Lions in 2021, Igwebuike put up 118 yards and 1 touchdown. Additionally, he put up 697 return yards, which was perhaps the best part of his role with the team this past year. Here’s a look at a touchdown against Pittsburgh:





Igwebuike has shown that he fits the team’s culture and has some intriguing skills on the field. After a solid debut season in 2021, the Lions should be smart enough to give him another shot and keep him around for special teams as well as a reserve running back role.

Charles Harris, Defensive End

Harris was one of Detroit’s better free agency bargains last year, and that may have come as a surprise after a bumpy start to his career. He was a former first-round pick out of Missouri back in 2017, and while he might not have lived up to the grade with the Dolphins, it’s clear he does offer some upside in the trenches. Harris has 6.5 career sacks, but 3 of those came when he was playing with the Falcons during the 2020 season. Harris also had put up 79 tackles, 4 passes defended and 1 fumble recovery in his career before joining the Lions.

The Lions re-made their defense this past offseason, and in previous years the team did not show an ability to get after the quarterback. Harris helped that disappear himself with 7.5 sacks in 2021, and he put some impressive tape out ahead of free agency:





Detroit needs some depth up front so it would be smart for the Lions to re-sign Harris and keep him as part of the mix moving forward. He has shown that he can fit well within the team’s scheme, which means that it would be a smart move for the Lions to let him stick around beyond one year.

Kalif Raymond, Wide Receiver

Raymond hasn’t had a major impact on the offense given his 369 yards and 19 career receptions. Raymond does have 1,549 yards in the return game, and though he was an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross in 2016, he played with the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, Giants and then Titans once again.

Raymond has managed to bring some of those plays and speed consistently, which helped the Lions in a big way. This season, he put up 576 yards and4 touchdowns and made a ton of explosive plays for the offense, as these highlights show:





At times, Raymond was one of the most consistent parts of the Detroit offense, especially before the emergence of rookie wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown. He’s a good young piece for the Lions to have, and can offer the team something on punt returns as well. For that reason, he needs to be back.

Josh Reynolds, Wide Receiver

Reynolds was a midseason addition that paid immediate dividends. After starting his career with Texas A&M in college and putting up 2,788 yards and 30 touchdowns in his career, Reynolds was scooped up in the fourth-round of the 2017 NFL draft by Los Angeles Rams. In his NFL career, Reynolds hasn’t made a huge impact, but has been a big bodied weapon that can run solid routes. After signing in Tennessee, Reynolds did not see much playing time or make much of an impact.

When he joined the Lions after his release, however, all that changed. Reynolds made plenty of big plays to the tune of 306 yards and 2 touchdowns, including this one on Thanksgiving Day:





Reynolds has a good history and chemistry with Jared Goff, which can prove invaluable. The Lions may make a few signings this offseason and draft a player or two at receiver, but Reynolds helped unlock the offense. That shouldn’t be forgotten by the front office.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Linebacker

The Lions bet on Reeves-Maybin internally this year, and that seemed to be a great choice for them. After being a fourth-round pick of Detroit in the 2017 NFL draft, Reeves-Maybin has not gone on to play a huge role with the team in the last few seasons. He hasn’t started immediately nor locked down any type of significant role on the team’s defense. The team gave him more than a bit of a chance in 2021 and he delivered with 82 tackles, which was a new career-high.





There’s a chance if this new staff gives Reeves-Maybin a bigger role he could end up accounting for more production after a trial run this past year. Given the void at linebacker, finding a way to bring Reeves-Maybin back could be a significant boost to a spot of the defense set to undergo major changes.

