Lions Given Rising ACC Quarterback Within First 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions have barely begun to think about how their 2021 draft picks will impact their roster, and already, the experts in the court of public opinion are beginning to give them some players for next season.

It was mere days after the conclusion of the 2021 draft that folks began to speculate what next year’s draft may look like. When it comes to the Lions, only bad things are being predicted for their 2021 season given where most expect them to be able to pick.

With that selection, what will the team do? Most early projections see the Lions being able to land a quarterback in the spot. Pro Football Focus writer Michael Renner released his first mock draft right after the 2021 selection meeting, and

He wrote:

“Howell has the arm strength and accuracy to warrant such a selection, but the North Carolina offense is doing him no favors in his development. His tape is pretty much littered with go-balls and RPOs. His 132 RPO dropbacks last year were 25 more than any other quarterback in the country.”

Detroit had the second-overall pick in the hypothetical draft, and Howell was an interesting potential selection. He has thrown for 7,227 yards in his career and 68 touchdowns with just 14 interceptions. As a result, Howell is trending toward being one of the better pro prospects that can be picked up next year.

A lot can happen between now and the next draft, so it’s possible this projection is way off when all is said and done. Still, some see quarterback as a spot to watch and Howell as the man the Lions will lock into this time next year.

Lions Didn’t Draft Quarterback in 2021

Detroit was rumored to perhaps be in the market for a quarterback after dealing Matthew Stafford, but they added Jared Goff to the mix and also signed Tim Boyle this offseason in free agency. The team also released Chase Daniel, but still has David Blough entrenched as the third quarterback on the roster. As a result, they will roll into the year with this group and will not likely add anyone else to the mix. It’s a show of just how committed the Lions are to Goff that they didn’t make an addition and bypassed this year’s class.

What Could Prevent Lions From Drafting a Quarterback

The Lions are essentially giving Goff an audition for the future in the 2021 season. General manager Brad Holmes knows Goff and wants to see what he can do with the Lions With this in mind, it’s more than possible that Goff sticks around for more than a few seasons. He is 25, and has been one of the more successful young quarterbacks in the league recently with a 6-5 playoff record, a Super Bowl appearance and multiple big wins on the resume. If Goff comes into Detroit and locks down the position, there is a chance he stays long-term, or longer term than some folks may have first thought.

For now, though, many still see the team grabbing a quarterback with their top pick in the way-too-early 2022 mock draft.

