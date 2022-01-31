SEC Defender Named Possble Surprise Prospect for Lions’ 2022 Draft

The Detroit Lions, it has been figured, would look to defense with their first-pick in the 2022 NFL draft, and specifically target the defensive line.

Other players do exist at positions of need atop the draft, though, who could make sense for the team and fill equally significant needs for this coming season. Figuring out which one of those players could make the most sense for an addition is the biggest goal of the franchise right now as they begin to sift through their draft options for 2022.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

One player sitting near the top of the draft that could make sense for the Lions is Derek Stingley Jr. of LSU. The cornerback hasn’t been a popular mock pick high for 2022, but eventually, could work himself up into that mix. If he does, there’s one team that could have a major need that should be looking closely at cornerback in the form of the Lions.

Recently, a new Bleacher Report piece took a look at a surprise prospect every team could look at. For the Lions, Stingley was the answer for writer Brent Sobleski, and as he says, the Lions need a cornerback thanks to the struggles of Jeff Okudah, which means Stingley should be considered strongly if his foot injury checks out.

Detroit did just select Okudah in the draft in 2020, which means they may not be likely to pick up another cornerback, but that doesn’t change the fact that people think they should give a look to Stingley. Others have wondered if the Lions might look at selecting a safety like Kyle Hamilton.

At this point, it seems safe to say that defense will be on the menu no matter what position.

Singley’s Stats & Highlights

There is certainly no doubting Stingley’s talents on the field as a cornerback. He’s been a lock-down option for a few years now in the SEC, and that’s no small feat considering the great wideouts and players that routinely pass through that conference. While with the Tigers, Stingley managed to do some big things on the field, putting up 73 tackles and 6 interceptions with 2 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries. Some of his college experience was cut down by injuries, but when healthy Stingley was the kind of player who could lock players down.





Play



LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. Career Highlights 🔒⬇️ ᴴᴰ Subscribe, Like this Video & Turn On Notifications! (↓↓ click show more ↓↓) Instagram: instagram.com/justbombsproductions/ Twitter: twitter.com/JBP_Official Patreon: patreon.com/justbombsproductions Facebook: facebook.com/Just-Bombs-Productions-255863801590167/ LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. Junior 6’1 195 lbs From Patrick Peterson, Tyrann Mathieu, Jamal Adams, Greedy Williams, Tre White & Grant Delpit, LSU has produced NFL caliber defensive backs. Many people consider them… 2022-01-14T00:00:02Z

Stingley will have a lot to prove during the pre-draft process, but if he checks out, he could certainly work his way into the conversation for a top three selection this coming year.

Biggest Lions’ 2022 NFL Draft Needs

Regardless of what direction the team goes, Detroit will continue to use the draft as the big way to build their roster. If the Lions manage to secure a top two selection in the draft as most will hope they can do, there’s a multitude of ways they could elect to go with the pick given the unique needs of the roster. The team’s defense needs playmakers up front to rush the passer along the defensive line, and could also need depth on the back end at cornerback. Offensively, the Lions have a major need for a big time pass catching wideout to help their down field attack on offense. As always, quarterback is going to be a position to watch near the top of the draft, especially considering some of the struggles of Jared Goff with the Lions in 2021.

The good news for Detroit? They also have the first-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams by virtue of the Matthew Stafford trade for this year and next year, and figure to gain multiple compensatory selections for 2022 so some serious building can occur for the roster.

Defense figures to be a place the Lions could look to fortify their roster. Whether that happens or not is anyone’s guess, but it seems to be the prevailing thought that any position on that side of the ball could use a major upgrade.

READ NEXT: NFL Analyst Offers Key Update About Lions’ OC Search