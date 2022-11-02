Lions See Sad Remaining Reason for Optimism Revealed for Rest of 2022

The Detroit Lions are in the familiar position of seeing their NFL season end before it truly began, and such a realization is tough for fans this time of year.

No matter how used to disappointment and frustration everyone is, the reality that comes with another thud can be tough. With that in mind, is there anything to look forward to for the team at this point?

Unfortunately, the answer to that could be a resounding no. Recently, ESPN reporters took a look at naming a reason for optimism for every team. Unsurprisingly, according to ESPN’s Eric Woodyard, the Lions reason for optimism rests solely on the fact that the team is rebuilding.

“The focus on the Lions for HBO’s “Hard Knocks” may have given the public some sort of false hope that they would be much better than they are. Through seven games, one win certainly isn’t acceptable, but Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp told reporters last week that she continues to believe in head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes to turn things around. Detroit has a pair of first-round picks in the upcoming 2023 draft with a lot of young talent on the current roster, and if they’re properly developed, they could help change the losing culture in Motown,” he wrote.

Indeed, the Lions dealing away T.J. Hockenson gives folks a fresh perspective on the 2023 offseason, and the best news seems to be it’s not far away now. The Lions have struggled this season in a big way, and it seems only natural to be thinking of the offseason now.

Detroit’s rebuild is going to continue to press on, and at the very least, folks can be happy about the fact that the team is indeed rebuilding. Then again, it seems to have been that way forever.

Lions Players Not Giving up on 2022 Season

In spite of the fact that most folks don’t see many reasons for optimism, the Detroit players aren’t going to be giving in at all.

Dan Campbell maintains that the Lions aren’t going to be giving up, and that hard work is the only way out of the frustration that everyone is currently feeling about the team.

Players have said the same thing, and Jared Goff has said that the team will keep fighting to find the inches to improve. It makes sense that neither the players or coaches will publicly admit they are giving up. More than likely they’re not, but it’s hard to keep working with the bottom falling out.

Detroit’s staff has a challenge of keeping their roster together once again through another lost season.

Lions’ 2023 Draft and Offseason Needs

If Detroit’s season should continue to crater as expected, where do things go? Already, there’s some obvious conclusions to draw with regard to needs to help said rebuild.

The Lions have plenty of needs in the 2023 draft, and most will figure to be on the defensive side of the football given how poorly the team has played this year in that spot.

On the back end, the Lions could use help at cornerback and safety since they have struggled with depth there. The team also needs more linebackers and perhaps defensive lineman to change the narrative in the trenches, seeing as the team is getting pushed around in a major way in those spots.

Offensively, the Lions may decide on a change at quarterback. If so, that’s likely to be their first pick in 2023, but given how Jared Goff has played for the most part and what the offense has done, that may not play out.

The Lions are seemingly loaded at the skill positions, but could decide on a new wideout or running back to help depth, and perhaps a tight end. Depth up front could be important for the team as well given the injuries in the trenches.

No matter what happens then, there is plenty of season left to go. For the fans, the best news might be that they can start planning for the future a bit early.