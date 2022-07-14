‘Dangerous Sleeper Team:’ Bold Turnaround Projected for 2022 Lions

The Detroit Lions have been the subject of a few major predictions ahead of the 2022 season, and at the end of the day, most want to know specifically what the team can accomplish that will show as an improvement.

For some, the idea is as simple as more wins. But how many more? Finally, a numerical total has been placed on the team, and it’s one that fans should be excited about if it plays out.

Bleacher Report recently put together a list of nine bold predictions for the 2022 season, and one of which involved Detroit. The team was said to be a good bet to have their first winning season on the field since 2017.

Writer Maurice Moton put together a list and was surprisingly bullish on Detroit. As he said, the team’s improved offense and defense could leave them primed for a major turnaround.

Specifically, Moton highlighted the team’s new additions in DJ Chark and Jameson Williams, whom he figures can make the offense more explosive. Additionally, Moton likes the fit of the team’s rookie lineman in terms of pass rush.

“The Lions can win high-scoring matchups and beat their opponents in the trenches, which makes them a dangerous sleeper team in 2022. They’re +290 to finish with a winning record. Roll the dice on this squad,” Moton concluded.

In 2017, the Lions went 9-7 but missed the postseason. They fired Jim Caldwell in favor of Matt Patricia and the hope of more winning, but it never materialized. Instead, the Lions won a grand total of 14 games under Patricia in three seasons. In 2021 amid a rebuild, they went 3-13-1.

The hope now is Detroit can turn the corner in terms of wins, but that’s clearly also an expectation for some.

Lions Deeper Roster Looks Primed for 2022 Turnaround

A beefed-up roster has the Lions primed for a turnaround thanks to more depth. Detroit’s work started early, and it began with re-signing multiple in-house free agents. Before free agency got going and reached its fever pitch, the Lions had brought back names like wideouts Kalif Raymond and Josh Reynolds, safety Tracy Walker, defensive lineman Charles Harris and linebacker Alex Anzalone. In terms of outside spending, Detroit didn’t do much, adding wideout DJ Chark to the offense and linebackers Chris Board and Jarrad Davis, safety DeShon Elliott and cornerback Mike Hughes. All are underrated players who could fly under-the-radar for the Lions in 2022.

When the draft came around, the Lions stuck with the plan as well. They landed strong Aidan Hutchinson from Michigan in a stroke of luck, who will be a slam-dunk fit for the defense. After that, the Lions traded up for wideout Jameson Williams, who should add a dynamic element to their offense. Day two brought the team some more defensive help with gritty and classy Josh Paschal. Super athletic safety Kirby Joseph closed out the day in round three, and should contend for a role quickly in the Motor City on a needy defense. During day three, the Lions added James Mitchell, a tight end from Virginia Tech, Malcolm Rodriguez, an Oklahoma State linebacker and James Houston, a Jackson State linebacker. Chase Lucas, a cornerback from Arizona State, was the team’s final selection.

In free agency and the draft, the Lions look like they have the makings of a much better team. It’s one many see as primed to take a winning step forward on the field in terms of results.

What Improved Season Would Look Like for Lions

If the Lions are able to double or even triple their win total from 2021, that would have to be seen as a huge win for the franchise at this stage of their rebuild. The team has struggled to win games in the last few years, and the fact that the Lions scratched out a 3-13-1 record in a lost season is notable for 2021. This year, it feels as if the Lions could grab seven or eight wins at best, which could leave them in playoff contention. That would be a big turnaround based on what the recent past has looked like, and could leave the Lions in good shape smack dab in the middle of their rebuild.

A winning season could help position the Lions to be in great shape moving forward into the future. Whether it would get them in the playoffs is anyone’s guess, but at the very least, it would be a great start for the franchise just to be on the right side of the win column again no matter what happens.

