Why Lions Have Shot at Maintaining 2 Picks Within Top 15 in 2023 Draft

The Detroit Lions are struggling to win in 2022, and as a result, it’s hurting their credibility during the season and potentially even pushing folks to wonder about a coaching change.

One thing all the losing is not hurting, however, are their draft odds. The Lions remain in control of the top pick in the 2023 draft at 1-6, and while many might forget the team has a second pick, it’s also faring well in terms of draft futures.

The Los Angeles Rams have struggled in a big way to start the 2022 season, and are a below-average 3-4 the year after winning the Super Bowl. While that news might not be great for them, it’s fantastic for the Lions, who own their pick.

After yet another loss by the Rams, the pick has shot back up near the top 10 into the 14 spot. The Athletic’s Colton Pouncey provided a look of where things stand right now, and it shows the Lions in firm control of the top of the 2023 draft board.

Not only does Detroit have the top pick, but they could indeed finish with their own pick placing high as well as the Rams pick coming within the teens or better. That would be an amazing break for Detroit at this stage of their rebuild.

While news on the field has not been good for the Lions, this represents fantastic news for the team’s rebuild this year, and could quietly mean a lot for the franchise moving forward into the offseason.

Rams’ 2022 Season Has a Chance to Spiral

Typically, teams coming off a Super Bowl do tend to exhibit signs of a hangover. For the Rams, this is even more troubling considering the struggles they have shown on offense.

Right now, the Rams are ranked 30th in total offense, and have only produced 297 yards per-game on average. Matthew Stafford is struggling with turnovers, and the team has not been able to protect Stafford up front like they did a year ago.

Defensively, the Rams have not been as bad, and they’re in command of a top five unit on that side of the ball. Winning with defense only can be tough, though, and the average 3-4 record of Los Angeles shows that.

The Rams are playing in the tough NFC West and have games yet to come against the likes of Kansas City, Seattle, Green Bay and the Los Angeles Chargers. They also must play on the road at Tampa Bay, never an easy trip no matter the record given it comes against Tom Brady.

Lions fans have to root hard against the Rams the rest of the way, because it sure looks like they will get a chance to have another high first round pick if they crash and burn.

Lions Rooting Interests for 2023 Draft

While it’s early, it certainly looks as if the Lions, with their struggles, are going to be a team that may be watching the draft order very closely the rest of the way while competing with others for a top pick.

If that’s the case, there have been some early lines drawn regarding what teams the Lions may have to battle the closest at this point in time. The Carolina Panthers are looking like one of the worst teams in football, as are the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans, these could be the teams the Lions will compete against most for a top pick.

Detroit already beat Washington, and later in the season, they will play against Carolina. That could leave that game as a huge one for draft standing when all is said and done.

Additionally, the Lions will be rooting against the Rams hard the rest of the way since they own their 2023 pick as part of the Matthew Stafford trade. If the Lions could finish with a pair of top picks, that could be a huge boost to their future.

There’s a long way to go this season, but already, the Lions seem to be in very good shape in terms of the draft. Amid a rebuild, that’s pretty good news.

The best news might be watching and seeing if more misery impacts the rams Rams the rest of the way. Even if they right the ship and become average, the Lions will have a chance to nab a second difference maker within the middle of the first round.