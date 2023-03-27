2 Underrated SEC Talents Revealed as 3 Best Draft Fits for Lions at CB

The Detroit Lions have racked up praise for their work early this offseason, especially as it relates to filling out their needs at cornerback.

By signing three top-end free agents, the Lions have managed to help fix one of the spots on their roster that was amongst the neediest during the 2022 season. While that work is good, there could be a need for a young player at the spot.

Most of the pre-draft process, there’s been a notion that the Lions would need to spend major assets on the cornerback spot. With the way the team has rebounded in the offseason, though, spending a high asset on the position might no longer be needed.

The good news for Detroit? The 2023 NFL draft has been lauded as one of the strongest at cornerback, so strong fits could be found all over the landscape for the Lions this year.

ESPN draft insider Matt Miller took a look at the top 11 prospects in the draft at the cornerback position as well as their best fits, and as he explained, the Lions could be in a good spot to land someone that could impact their future.

In terms of fits, the Lions have a fit with the top player on Miller’s board, none other than Illinois corner Devon Witherspoon. Witherspoon, Miller writes, has quick feet, instincts and toughness which could make him a contender to be the first cornerback selected.

From there, the Lions placed as a top fit for Emmanuel Forbes, the fifth-rated cornerback on Miller’s board. Weight and size could push Forbes down the board, and in that case, he could be a second day selection.

Finally, Miller had South Carolina’s Cam Smith as a fit for the Lions. As he explained, Smith is a player who uses his quickness to his advantage, and also might not command a first-round pick.

Of all these players, statistically, the most productive was Forbes, who put up 14 interceptions in college to go with 150 tackles and three touchdowns. He was a walking big play for the Bulldogs’ defense.

Though the Lions have made their share of moves, the team still could benefit from adding players at cornerback. Any of these three talents would make sense in a big way for Detroit, and are defensive names to remember when the draft gets going.

Lions Could Make More Moves for Backfield

Are the Lions done with making additions to the team’s defense, and specifically the backfield? That might not be the case, even with the heavy lifting that has been done in free agency.

The Lions have a lack of younger impact players they have developed themselves, Jeff Okudah and Jerry Jacobs not withstanding. Okudah hasn’t always lived up to early expectations, so 2023 will be a big season for him.

Having an up and down player like Okudah on the roster could help the Lions want to add another youngster to the mix to build around and grow with in the future.

Within the draft, the Lions have plenty of players in a deep class that could fit between picks six and 18. The addition of Gardner-Johnson, Sutton and Moseley makes it seem the Lions would not be interested in drafting a cornerback high, but it can’t be ruled out, especially with the quality names that could be on the board.

Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez, Witherspoon, Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. and Maryland’s Deonte Banks could all be first-round talents. Other players such as Darius Rush of South Carolina could be found further down the board in other rounds. The Lions might be more content to add a player later on in the draft given what they have spent for fixes this offseason.

If that is the case, the Lions could be in good shape to add any of these talents, especially to their needy defensive backfield.

Devon Witherspoon Could Also Fit Lions Well

In terms of the top fit on the list, there’s good reason for the Lions to appreciate Witherspoon’s talent, and what he could bring to the mix for Detroit if selected.

Clearly, folks believe that Witherspoon has shown enough during the 2022 season and pre-draft process to get himself near the top 10 of the draft. While at Illinois, though, Witherspoon was certainly not a slouch as a player on the field.

In a four year career with the Illini, Witherspoon put up 157 tackles, 11.5 tackles for-loss, one sack and five interceptions. He also defended 25 passes and collected three fumble recoveries. That work led him to being named a 2022 consensus All-American.

Witherspoon seems to have the kind of toughness and grit that the Lions would crave at the position. As the highlights show, he isn’t afraid to get dirty and make tackles in the run game, which the team could love relative to their physicality.

It might be smart to watch some of the names further down the board, but in terms of early fits, Witherspoon is still one to remember for the Lions. He’s still a fit for the team in addition to the others, too.