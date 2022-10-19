Lions Now Called Top 2023 Draft Fit for Unheralded SEC Quarterback

The Detroit Lions are still fighting through the 2022 season, but to some, the biggest intrigue still revolves around what will happen next offseason when the team gets into the draft.

So far, it’s easy to see that the Lions have some major needs on the defensive side of the ball that are likely to dominate talk, and rightfully so given how poorly the team has played in 2022.

Still, that hasn’t changed some folks from thinking that the Lions need to look at changing the offense, specifically the quarterback spot. Jared Goff has played well this year, but might not be the complete answer for the team for the future, which means many think the Lions should still be angling for his replacement.

In a new ESPN piece looking at the hot board for quarterbacks in 2023, draft writer Jordan Reid identified fits with teams for top signal callers. For the Lions, an SEC product was the answer, but probably not the one most folks expect.

Reid listed the Lions as a fit for Kentucky’s Will Levis, and while he admitted Levis has some things to work on in terms of turnovers, he said he is trending toward being a more prototypical NFL passer.

In Detroit, a spot that could be looking for a young quarterback, that could account for something come the draft.

“Offense has been the least of concerns in Detroit, but questions about the long-term answer under center still remain. Jared Goff is under contract through the 2024 season — though with much less dead cap in 2023 than this season — but the Lions could look to get a jump start on the heir apparent. It’s easy to envision the Lions gravitating toward his toughness and upside,” he wrote.

As Reid points out, Levis is off to an average start this year with 1,635 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, but once the draft rolls around, he does trend to be a potential top selection and a guy who could go in the first round.

With a pair of top picks, the Lions will remain a team to watch at quarterback no matter what else happens.

Levis’ College Stats & Highlights

While at Kentucky, Levis has been a big play waiting to happen for the Wildcats during his entire career statistically.

Originally a Penn State transfer, Levis has put up 3,470 yards, 27 touchdowns and 15 interceptions through the air. He’s also claimed 849 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns so far coming into the 2022 season.

Here’s a look at what Levis has done on the field so far in his career within a 2021 highlight package:

Will Levis 2021 Highlights Will Levis 2021 Stats: 13 G, 233/353, 2826 YDS PASS, 376 YDS RUSH, 24 PASS TDS, 9 RUSH TDS Turn on 1080p! Like, Comment & Subscribe! Follow me on Twitter – @daniel_hager2 2022-01-02T19:01:20Z

It’s clear there is some major talent there for Levis to rely on, and he will be one of the more sought after prospects if he tests well and goes through the process as others have. Given the talent in the SEC, it isn’t a stretch to think that the Lions could indeed decide to tap Levis in the end when all is said and done. All eyes will be on him to see what happens during the 2022 season at Kentucky.

Lions’ 2023 Draft Needs

The Lions have plenty of needs in the 2023 draft, and most will figure to be on the defensive side of the football given how poorly the team has played this year in that spot.

On the back end, the Lions could use help at cornerback and safety since they have struggled with depth there. The team also needs more linebackers and perhaps defensive lineman to change the narrative in the trenches, seeing as the team is getting pushed around in a major way in those spots.

Offensively, the Lions may decide on a change at quarterback. If so, that’s likely to be their first pick in 2023, but given how Jared Goff has played for the most part and what the offense has done, that may not play out.

The Lions are seemingly loaded at the skill positions, but could decide on a new wideout or running back to help depth, and perhaps a tight end. Depth up front could be important for the team as well given the injuries in the trenches.

Quarterback will linger as a potential need for some, so it will be wise to watch Levis and others the rest of the college football season into the draft evaluation process.

