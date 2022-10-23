Lions Now Control Top 2023 Draft Selection After Week 7 Meltdown

The Detroit Lions may be losing a lot on the field in 2022, but like every season, the reward for ineptitude may come during the 2023 NFL draft.

So far, the Lions have worked their way back up the draft board, and with every loss, the pick keeps looking better and better for the team in terms of finding a foundational piece for the future.

After Detroit’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7, the Lions have once again managed to claw to the top of the early draft standings. At 1-5, they have the worst record in the league.

Justin Rogers of the Detroit News tweeted an updated look at the draft order, and it showed the Lions in firm control of the top spot at this point of the season.

For all those rooting for a top pick, Sunday was a great day. The Lions saw surprise wins from Carolina and Las Vegas, while Washington won in upset fashion as well. Those results helped in terms of getting teams with some problems off Detroit’s back in terms of the standings.

There’s a long way to go, of course, but already, the Lions look like they are going to be firmly in the discussion for a top pick as the season continues. Right now, they are in firm control of that through nearly the midpoint of the season.

Quarterback, Defender Lions’ Potential Top Picks

If the Lions were to land the top pick, which direction would the franchise go? It’s safe to say there are plenty of needs on both sides of the ball, and a case could be made for either an offensive or defensive star.

In terms of the offense, most folks will say that the team should look closely at a quarterback if they end up with the top selection. There are multiple players who could make a case for that pick, such as Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud or Alabama’s Bryce Young. Either would give the Lions a foundational piece to build around for the future at a key position.

Defensively, Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. could make a case for a top selection as well. As a defender, he’s putting on a big show so far this season. The same could be said for Georgia’s Jalen Carter along the defensive front.

Either way, the Lions would have their pick of the litter if they ended up with a top selection.

Lions Rooting Interests for 2023 Draft

While it’s early, it certainly looks as if the Lions, with their injuries and struggles, are going to be a team that may be watching the draft order very closely the rest of the way while competing with others for a top pick.

If that’s the case, there have been some early lines drawn regarding what teams the Lions may have to battle the closest at this point in time. The Carolina Panthers are looking like one of the worst teams in football, as are the Washington Commanders. Along with the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans, these could be the teams the Lions will compete against most for a top pick.

Detroit already beat Washington, and later in the season, they will play against Carolina. That could leave that game as a huge one for draft standing when all is said and done.

Additionally, the Lions will be rooting against the Rams hard the rest of the way since they own their 2023 pick as part of the Matthew Stafford trade. If the Lions could finish with a pair of top picks, that could be a huge boost to their future.

There’s a long way to go this season, but already, the Lions seem to be in very good shape in terms of the draft. Amid a rebuild, that’s pretty good news.

Again, the Lions seem to be ready to take their place in the thick of the conversation for a new year. This time, they are already in good position for a potential top selection.