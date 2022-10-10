Both Lions Picks See Impressive Jump Within 2023 NFL Draft Order

The Detroit Lions‘ 2022 season has begun to careen out of control a bit, and as a result, the team finds themselves in the all too familiar spot of watching the draft order.

Already, the Lions are in pretty good shape in terms of the draft, even if their season has started out in shambles to a relative degree in terms of record. After Week 5’s catastrophe, the Lions were once again near the top of the draft standings.

Justin Rogers of the Detroit News pointed out the fact that while the Lions lost, there was some relative good news in the draft positioning they may hold for next year.

Good news, maybe, Lions presently hold the No. 2 draft pick. And maybe another top-15 selection if this Rams' game holds. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) October 9, 2022

“Good news, maybe, Lions presently hold the No. 2 draft pick. And maybe another top-15 selection if this Rams’ game holds,” Rogers tweeted.

The Rams game held, and as a result, the Lions were positioned well with another top half selection for 2023. Chris Burke of The Athletic showed off a current look at where things stand, with the Lions occupying both picks two and 13 at this point in the 2022 season.

While the loss was bad news, this is certainly better news for the Lions. The team is in good shape in terms of the draft already. While everyone wants to see the team win, if they’re going to lose, this is a solid benefit of that playing out.

There’s plenty of time left on the 2022 season, but for now, the Lions find themselves in a familiar position. Pondering the draft order before the second-half of the year even begins.

Lions’ 2023 Draft Needs

The Lions have plenty of needs in the 2023 draft, and most will figure to be on the defensive side of the football given how poorly the team has played this year in that spot.

On the back end, the Lions could use help at cornerback and safety since they have struggled with depth there. The team also needs more linebackers and perhaps defensive lineman to change the narrative in the trenches, seeing as the team is getting pushed around in a major way in those spots.

Offensively, the Lions may decide on a change at quarterback. If so, that’s likely to be their first pick in 2023, but given how Jared Goff has played for the most part and what the offense has done, that may not play out.

The Lions are seemingly loaded at the skill positions, but could decide on a new wideout or running back to help depth, and perhaps a tight end. Depth up front could be important for the team as well given the injuries in the trenches.

Lions Rooting Interests for 2023 Draft

While it’s early, it certainly looks as if the Lions, with their injuries, are going to be a team that is watching the draft order very closely the rest of the way while competing with others for a top pick.

If that’s the case, there have been some early lines drawn regarding what teams the Lions may have to battle the closest at this point in time. The Carolina Panthers are looking like one of the worst teams in football, as are the Washington Commanders. Along with the Pittsburgh Steelers, these could be the teams the Lions will compete against most for a top pick.

Detroit already beat Washington, and later in the season, they will play against Carolina. That could leave that game as a huge one for draft standing when all is said and done.

Additionally, the Lions will be rooting against the Rams the rest of the way since they own their 2023 pick as part of the Matthew Stafford trade. If the Lions could finish with a pair of top picks, that could be a huge boost to their future.

There’s a long way to go this season, but already, some interesting conclusions are being drawn about draft order. Once again, the Lions seem to be ready to take their place in the thick of the conversation for a new year.

READ NEXT: Honeymoon Over With Dan Campbell Following Loss