Rising MSU Stud Leads 5 Top Offensive Weapons for Lions at Senior Bowl

The Detroit Lions have to find a way to improve a bad defense this offseason in the 2023 NFL draft, but their offense could use some assistance even though they were near the top of the league already.

Detroit could use a few new playmakers to help continue the solid depth their team has already been shown to have on the field in 2022. The good news for the team is there are more than a few standouts at the Senior Bowl that could provide assistance.

The need may not be as intense as it is on defense, but there are multiple key prospects to watch during the game that could end up helping the Lions out in a big way when all is said and done.

Which players deserve the most eyeballs from Detroit and their fans this weekend on the offensive side of the ball? Here’s a look, and it begins with a local flair.

Jayden Reed, Wide Receiver, Michigan State

A big play waiting to happen consistently for the Spartans, Jayden Reed has also been showing off at the Senior Bowl this week in practice, leading to a potential meteoric rise up draft boards.

Reed has hardly been a secret to fans in Michigan, however. In his career with the Spartans, he posted 2,069 yards and 18 touchdowns. Prior to that, he had a very solid 797, eight touchdown season at Western Michigan in 2018. He was also a weapon on punt returns in 2021, posting 238 yards and two scores that season.

Play

Jayden Reed 🔥 Scariest WR in College Football

Reed has a big body and runs well, which could make him a favorite of scouts at the next level. If DJ Chark leaves in free agency, Reed could become a natural young replacement for the Lions give his similar style.

Luke Musgrave, Tight End, Oregon State

Tight end could be a sneaky need for the Lions after they dealt away T.J. Hockenson last November, and Luke Musgrave could quickly make his case as one of the top tight ends in the class this week.

Musgrave didn’t have major production for Oregon State, and only posted 47 receptions and 633 yards along with two scores in his career. In spite of that, many see him as a rising option thanks to his overall talent and his ability to show speed on the field.

Play

Luke Musgrave 2022 Oregon State Season Highlights

Musgrave could be a player in Detroit’s wheelhouse to upgrade the tight end spot without having to expend a first-round pick like the team would need to with Michael Mayer.

O’Cyrus Torrence, Offensive Line, Florida

Armed with one of the best offensive lines in the NFL already, the Lions might not make much sense as a big time destination for a guard like O’Cyrus Torrence, but the team could be intrigued by what he brings to the mix.

Torrence played in 11 games this season for Florida, and has the look of one of the strongest players in the draft up front. That could make him a fit in Detroit, where the team loves to play bully ball in the run game.

Play

O'Cyrus Torrence Right Guard Highlights

With Halapoulivaati Vaitai perhaps on the chopping block this offseason after another injury in 2022, the team could have a sneaky need for a young right guard that many others don’t see. Torrence could be a seamless developmental fit given his toughness and 6’5″ size.

Chase Brown, Running Back, Illinois

Running back figures to be a fascinating position for the Lions this offseason, given the impending free agency of Jamaal Williams and the long-term future of D’Andre Swift.

With this in mind, the Lions might not rule out adding a running back a bit higher in the draft than many may expect, and Illinois runner Chase Brown is an intriguing prospect to remember. Brown transferred from Western Michigan, and carved out a nice career at Illinois, posting 3,206 yards and 18 total touchdowns. He also went for 521 receiving yards and three scores.

Play

Chase Brown || Illinois Fighting Illini Running Back || 2022 Senior Highlights

Brown has the kind of shifty moves that could make him a solid number three in Detroit’s backfield, with potential makings of a future number two depending on what happens in the future.

Michael Wilson, Wide Receiver, Stanford

A shifty wide receiver might not be seen as the biggest need for the Lions with names such as Amon-Ra St. Brown and Kalif Raymond on the roster, but adding to the position could prove to be a bonus for Detroit.

Enter Stanford’s Michael Wilson, a wide receiver that managed to do some damage very similar to St. Brown in the PAC-12. Wilson put up 1,662 yards and 11 touchdowns in a five-year career, and additionally, collected 55 rushing yards on six attempts.

Play

Much like St. Brown is a deft route runner, Wilson could offer that to the Lions as well, and give the team yet another gritty weapon that can run after the catch.

Wilson could be rising after a good week of practice, so it will be interesting to see what he is able to do during the game to back that up.