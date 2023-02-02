Lions’ Aaron Glenn Potentially Picks up Steam in 2 Coaching Searches

The Detroit Lions have endured an up and down few days on the NFL coaching carousel, and depending on what happens, more turbulent times could be ahead.

Following news that Ben Johnson would return to the Lions for 2023, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn remains a hot name for a pair of openings still left on the market with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts.

Glenn remains in play for both jobs, and has seen second interviews in both locales, indicating he could be a finalist for each position. As CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported on Wednesday, February 1, he was getting another interview in Indianapolis.

The Colts are bringing in Lions DC Aaron Glenn for a second interview tomorrow for their vacant head coaching position, source says. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 1, 2023

“The Colts are bringing in Lions DC Aaron Glenn for a second interview tomorrow for their vacant head coaching position, source says,” Jones tweeted.

In addition to the Arizona interview, Glenn was already brought back a second time by Indianapolis. That was revealed by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport when he appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday, January 27, 2023.

"The coaches getting a second interview with the Arizona Cardinals would be Aaron Glenn, Brian Flores and Ejiro Evero" @RapSheet #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/ZY8bH8fD3x — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 27, 2023

“Their second interview choices would be Aaron Glenn, Brian Flores or Ejiro Evero,” Rapoport said on the show.

With vacancies already filled in both Carolina and Denver, everyone will be waiting to see which team is the next to make a move and who that move might be.

Glenn could be one of the last names standing to be hired according to some of the late scuttlebutt.

Glenn Hyped for Cardinals’ Opening by Insider

While Glenn could still be in play for the job with the Colts, his best fit for a job in this cycle could be in the desert with the Cardinals.

That’s according to Jones, who shared the opinion of Glenn’s candidacy with Arizona over the weekend on Sunday, January 29. As he stated, Glenn could make sense for the Cardinals because of his leadership, plus his experience working to reshape the Lions.

He also may have a good relationship with quarterback Kyler Murray, an important piece of the puzzle for Arizona.

A name that makes a lot of sense for the Cardinals next HC is Aaron Glenn. A former player who would bring leadership and accountability there asap. Familiar with reshaping a team from his 2 years with Lions. A Texas guy who has known Kyler Murray and his family for a while. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 29, 2023

“A name that makes a lot of sense for the Cardinals next HC is Aaron Glenn. A former player who would bring leadership and accountability there asap. Familiar with reshaping a team from his 2 years with Lions. A Texas guy who has known Kyler Murray and his family for a while,” Jones tweeted.

That look at the job may happen per NFL insider Josina Anderson. On Thursday, February 2, Anderson reported that Glenn was going to be under consideration for the Arizona job again.

Also, I'm told #Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is also expected, at this time, to get another look for the head coach job in Arizona as well–whether formal or informal, per league source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 2, 2023

“Also, I’m told Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is also expected, at this time, to get another look for the head coach job in Arizona as well–whether formal or informal, per league source,” Anderson tweeted.

Add it up and Glenn could certainly catch some steam with the Cardinals for their vacant head coaching job. Whether he lands the opportunity or not remains to be seen, but there could be several ties there.

Glenn’s Career Biography & Highlights

At 50, Glenn took his time to get into the coaching ranks given his lengthy career in the NFL. He’s been the Detroit defensive coordinator for a pair of seasons under Dan Campbell.

After being a first-round pick of the New York Jets in 1994 out of Texas A&M, Glenn played eight years in New York before heading to his hometown Houston Texans from 2002-2004. He played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2005-2006, then finished his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2007 and the New Orleans Saints in 2008. Glenn took some time off before jumping into his second career, where he started as a personnel scout with the Jets in 2012 and 2013, then advanced to coaching defensive backs with the Cleveland Browns in 2014 and 2015 before jumping to Sean Payton’s staff in 2016.

One of the most productive and durable players in his era during his time in the league, Glenn finished his career with 41 interceptions, 8 touchdowns and 634 total tackles. Here’s a look at some of his greatest hits in the league:

Play

Aaron Glenn Career Highlights This video is a tribute to one of the most underrated Cornerbacks to ever play in the NFL…….He possessed 4.28 speed and excellent quickness……..the 3x Pro Bowl selection AARON GLENN!!!!!!! 41 Career Interceptions and 8 TD's New York Jets, Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars Highlights………………… I DON'T OWN THE COPYRIGHTS TO THIS VIDEO!!!!!!! 2018-10-21T05:24:06Z

After being an elite player, Glenn is now taking on the look of one of the best young coaches in the game. This offseason, the Lions might have a hard time retaining him given the interest he’s generated.