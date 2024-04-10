Lions Named Possible Fit for ‘Impressive Physical’ WR, ‘Overshadowed’ Edge Rusher

The Detroit Lions have one of the most complete rosters in the NFL. For that reason, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. predicted the Lions might add to an area of strength in his new mock draft with Texas wideout Adonai Mitchell during the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Kiper suggested that Mitchell could be a fit playing opposite of fellow young receiver Jameson Williams.

“At 6-foot-2, [Mitchell] ran a 4.34-second 40 at the combine, showing off impressive physical tools,” Kiper wrote. “He had 11 touchdowns last season. You might consider this a luxury pick, but this roster is so talented that the Lions can afford to take Mitchell.”

Mitchell had 55 catches for 845 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior in 2023.

Another area the Lions could shore up, though, is their pass rush. Kiper projected Detroit to address that part of their roster in the second round.

At No. 61 overall, Kiper had the Lions selecting Penn State defensive end Adisa Isaac.

“Isaac was overshadowed a bit by Chop Robinson, but he actually outproduced his teammate last season, racking up 7.5 sacks,” Kiper wrote. “He’s not as explosive as Robinson, but he’s a well-rounded defender who has an impressive get-off at the snap.

“At 247 pounds, he could play in the edge-rushing rotation in Detroit, which needs to get more out of its pass-rushers not named Aidan Hutchinson.”

In addition to 7.5 sacks, Isaac had 16 tackles for loss and 1 forced fumble during 2023. He finished his college career with 14.5 sacks and 31.5 tackles for loss.

Why the Lions Could Target Texas WR Adonai Mitchell

The Lions finished last season ranked second in passing yards. That’s why some draft experts such as Kiper have called the idea of Detroit potentially targeting a receiver in the first round a “luxury” pick.

But the Lions did lose veteran wideout Josh Reynolds in NFL free agency. He was second among the team’s receivers in catches and posted 15.2 yards per catch with 5 touchdowns.

While drafting Mitchell could be viewed as a luxury, he also would replace Reynolds. Ironically, Bleacher Report’s Derrik Klassen named Reynolds the current pro comparison for Mitchell.

“Adonai Mitchell is a good long-term play for a starting outside WR,” Klassen wrote. “Between his length, sufficient speed and relatively flexible movement ability, Mitchell has all the tools to blossom into a feature piece of an NFL offense with a bit more consistency.”

Mitchell began his college career at Georgia. In two seasons with the Bulldogs, he had 38 catches for 560 yards and 7 touchdowns.

He finished his college career averaging 15.4 yards per catch with 11 touchdowns in 14 games at Texas during 2023.

Could Penn State DE Adisa Isaac Fit With the Lions?

Whether or not Detroit targets a receiver in the first round, it will be surprising if the Lions don’t address their pass rush at some point on the first two days of the NFL draft. While they did add defensive linemen Marcus Davenport and D.J. Reader in NFL free agency, neither are long-term solutions.

The Lions were 23rd in the NFL in sacks with 41 last season. While they had 18 different defenders record a sack, 16 of those 18 players had 3 sacks or fewer. Aidan Hutchinson was Detroit’s only defender who had more than 5 sacks.

Detroit could add Isaac in the hopes that he will develop into the bookend edge rusher to pair with Hutchinson. That’s what Isaac was in college, as he complemented fellow edge rusher Chop Robinson at Penn State.

In his new NFL mock draft, Kiper projected Robinson to be a first-round pick at No. 26 overall.

Kiper, though, is a lot higher on Isaac than other NFL draft experts. Bleacher Report’s consensus draft rankings rated Isaac the No. 104 overall prospect in the 2024 draft class. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein projected him to “eventually be” an average starter.

“Heady edge prospect combining traits, tools and motor to create playmaking opportunities,” Zierlein wrote. “The anchor strength needs improvement to become a more consistent edge setter and rush finisher, but his production, length and motor could eventually earn him a starting job as a 3-4 rush linebacker.”

Those less than stellar draft profiles don’t mean the Lions won’t be interested in Isaac in the 2024 draft. But it’s not a sure thing that he will be selected in the second round.