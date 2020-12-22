‘I’d Like to Stay:’ Adrian Peterson Makes Bold Statement About Lions

The Detroit Lions have had a rough season on the field, but that hasn’t changed the motivations of Adrian Peterson as it relates to his future or his belief in his new team.

As Peterson explained to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, though the Lions are going to miss the playoffs for yet another year, the running back thinks the team is on the right track and simply needs a few more pieces to begin their turnaround. For that reason, Peterson wants to stick with Detroit next season.

While the #Lions were eliminated from postseason contention this past Sunday for the 4th straight season, RB Adrian Peterson (currently on a 1-year deal) tells me, "I'd still like to stay in Detroit. I believe we still have a good team. We just need a few more pieces to improve." — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 22, 2020

It’s not a surprise to see Peterson wanting to return to the Lions. Even though the coach and general manager he signed with no longer remain with the team, that hasn’t stopped the running back from pushing forward and having a significantly positive attitude. That will be needed in a big way moving forward, and having a player like Peterson around to bring this could be a major asset for the Lions to remember as they transition.

There’s a long way before roster decisions begin to be made, but it is notable that Peterson is encouraged about Detroit’s direction, especially when so much remains up in the air about the future. If he wasn’t encouraged, it’s likely an established player such as himself would be looking for a way out.

Adrian Peterson Re-Discovered Love of Football

To a man, most Lions players have been downright fired up about some of the changes the organization has seen in the last few weeks. When Darrell Bevell took over, he pledged to make football fun again and so far, he’s managed to deliver on that front in a big way for his roster.

Peterson, who signed with the team a few months ago before the season began, was apparently growing weary of the antics of his former staff. Speaking a few weeks back Peterson admitted that once again, he’s having fun playing football. That’s a notable commentary considering Peterson’s happy and hard working nature which he’s never lost in his career.

Adrian Peterson said football is “back to being fun” again after the Lions’ coaching change — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) December 10, 2020

Since signing with the Lions, Peterson has embraced the Detroit community in a big way, and the fans have loved him right back. It’s been a nice matchup for both sides, and it will be interesting to see if Peterson thinks the same thing when the Lions eventually reveal their new hires at general manager and head coach in a few months time.

Adrian Peterson Having Solid 2020 Season

Since Peterson has signed in Detroit, the results have been pretty solid this season. With the Lions, he’s put up a solid 531 yards and 6 touchdowns while also serving as a mentor to the youth in Detroit’s backfield in a big way. As a result, he’s maintained he wants to keep playing.

Who is going to tell Peterson to stop playing considering the stats? Certainly nobody it seems. Throughout his 14-year pro career, Peterson has been one of the more productive backs in football, so it’s not a surprise to see him setting more marks and handing out the hardware as a result. The 2012 NFL MVP stuck with the Minnesota Vikings from 2007-2016, then landed with the New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals and finally in Washington for the past two seasons before landing in Detroit. Peterson is a lock to be in the Hall of Fame shortly after his playing days end. The former Oklahoma Sooner is also a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro runner.

He wants even more of that legacy to continue with the Lions.

