Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson Speaks Out on Road Cowboys Matchup: ‘Gets Me Fired Up’

The Detroit Lions clinched their first division title in 30 years during Week 16. But according to Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, the team has a new motivating factor for Week 17 — end the home winning streak of the Dallas Cowboys.

“Obviously, everyone knows the stat with Dallas at home. But, that gets, at least me, that gets me fired up, because you want to be the one to take them down,” Hutchinson told reporters on December 27. “You want to be the one to end their home streak and stuff like that.

“They’ve got a lot of great players, Dak’s [Prescott] been playing great ball. We’ll be ready.”

The Cowboys have won 15 straight contests at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. They last lost at home in Week 1 of the 2022 season.

The Cowboys are 7-0 at home during 2023.

Aidan Hutchinson, Lions Aim to End Cowboys Home Streak

The Cowboys are the last remaining undefeated home team in the NFL for a couple reasons. The main explanation, though, is the play of quarterback Dak Prescott.

The 30-year-old signal caller has been far better at AT&T Stadium than on the road this season.

In seven home contests, he has posted a 74% completion percentage and 8.5 yards per attempt. At home, Prescott has also recorded 20 touchdown passes versus only 2 interceptions.

In eight road games, Prescott has a 63.2% completion percentage, 6.6 yards per pass average, 10 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

Dallas’ defense plays better at home too. Opponents have averaged 0.7 fewer rushing yards per attempt against the Cowboys defense at AT&T Stadium versus anywhere else.

The Cowboys have also recorded 9 interceptions and allowed just 7 passing touchdowns at home. On the road, they have yielded 12 passing touchdowns with 4 interceptions.

It will be a tough task for Hutchinson and the Lions to buck those trends. But if any team is ready for the challenge, it’s likely the Lions.

At 6-2, Detroit is tied for the best road record in the NFC. The Lions have already won this season at three of the most difficult NFL road venues — Arrowhead, Lambeau and the Superdome.

Lions Can Still Earn NFC No. 1 Seed

While speaking to the media on December 27, Hutchinson echoed what many Lions players and coaches have essentially stressed since winning the NFC North — it’s a great accomplishment, but it’s time for the next challenge.

That next challenge, of course, is ending Dallas’ 15-game home winning streak.

“It was a cool thing [winning the NFC North], but I have my sights set on a lot bigger things,” Hutchinson told reporters. “So, it was cool, we were all dancing around. But, after about 10 minutes, I was like, ‘Alright, time to like get ready for the playoffs and get ready for this.’

“You want to go to the Super Bowl, it’s like, so many bigger things.”

One of those bigger things the Lions could achieve is home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

To earn the conference’s top seed, the Lions must win their final two games, and the San Francisco 49ers will need to lose once. The 49ers end the season on the road against the Washington Commanders and then at home versus the Los Angeles Rams.

The Lions will host the Minnesota Vikings in the season finale.

Detroit has never held home-field advantage throughout the postseason. The franchise has also never won 13 games in a season.

The last time the Lions won 12 contests was 1991.