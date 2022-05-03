Aidan Hutchinson Surges Within Early Odds for Top Rookie Award

From nearly the moment the Detroit Lions drafted him, Aidan Hutchinson has been seemingly pegged to do big things and that hasn’t changed now that he is on the team.

Already, Hutchinson is being seen as a good bet to take home Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, and that is being proven true across the internet no matter which sports book or publication is cited.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Already, Hutchinson is the odds on favorite to claim the awards. According to Caesars Sportsbook, Hutchinson is currently a +350 to win the award. That has him in the early pole position just ahead of Kayvon Thibodeaux (+400), Travon Walker (+500), Devin Lloyd (+900), Jermaine Johnson II (+900) and Quay Walker (+900).

Who's lined up to win Defensive Rookie of the Year? 😤 @Jordan_Reid and @nfldraftscout break down the best and worst of the 2022 draft on @ESPNPlus ✍️ https://t.co/8AAOu4SYut pic.twitter.com/FwKJIJUhGR — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 3, 2022

Hutchinson figures to play a huge role for Detroit’s defense as a day one starter, so it would not be a shock to see him take home some hardware if he stays healthy and plays well. The Lions have needed a young pass rushing force for a while, so it feels like a lock to say that the team will give Hutchinson plenty of chances to show his stuff.

That could lead to him being the Defensive Rookie of the Year if these early odds are right.

Bleacher Report Writer: Hutchinson Wins Top Rookie Honor

It’s not just the oddsmakers that have gone all-in on Hutchinson early on. Several writers believe the defender has the goods to be the league’s top rookie defender in 2022. One of those folks is Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport.

While two other writers picked Kayvon Thibodeaux to win Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in an awards prediction piece, Davenport admitted that he is rolling with Hutchinson to claim the honors given what he means to the Lions defense and pass rush.

“Hutchinson is pro-ready. He’s going to hit the ground running, stuff the run to the tune of 40-plus stops, rack up 10-12 sacks and coast to Defensive Rookie of the Year,” he wrote.

That prediction would make lots of folks in Detroit happy, as it would likely point to a very resurgent defense in addition to a successful Hutchinson. Overall, it’s something that folks will be hoping plays out in a big way.

Mel Kiper Pegs Hutchinson for Rookie Honors, Too

The love for Hutchinson as a top award winner is not limited. Such is the case for ESPN’s Mel Kiper. Kiper was breaking down what played out the first night of the draft and loved the Hutchinson pick from the Detroit perspective. As he wrote, it was good for the Lions to get possibly the top player in the draft at their spot. Adding to the win is the fact he sees Hutchinson as very good and able to contend for a top award immediately.

“I don’t get the talk about Hutchinson already being close to his ceiling. He had 14 sacks last season, but he can keep improving. He had a better 3-cone drill time, short shuttle time and vertical jump than Travon Walker at the combine. He’s going to be an instant contributor and should challenge for Defensive Rookie of the Year,” Kiper said in the piece.

Hutchinson should start on a Detroit defense that only registered 30 sacks last year and play a big role. To that end, he will get a chance to make a major impact which could help him with regards to statistics. He should get a shot to pile up plenty of numbers from the start of the year assuming good health.

It will be fun to see where Hutchinson goes his first year in the league, but already, big things are being predicted and expected by some.

READ NEXT: Grading Lions Draft: Why Detroit Earned Fantastic Marks