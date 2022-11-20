Aidan Hutchinson Makes Rookie History With Impressive Interception

As the 2022 season wears on for the Detroit Lions, it’s looking more and more possible that Aidan Hutchinson will end up being the defensive Rookie of the Year for the league.

Hutchinson continues to pile up the big plays and impact moves for the Lions, and with the eyes of the world on Detroit in New York, Hutchinson made arguably his biggest play of the year.

When the Lions were in need of a big play in the second half, the Lions were the ones to come up with it on defense, getting an interception from Hutchinson to put them deep within New York territory. It was the second time this year that

In fact, Hutchinson is keeping solid company in terms of the picks and the sacks. The only player with multiple sacks and picks in 2022 so far is Roqan Smith in addition to Hutchinson. CBS Sports pointed that fact out after the play happened.

As CBS would go on to say, no rookie this year is having the type of overall impact like Hutchinson is, given the sacks and picks that he has racked up thus far. He’s tops of the rookie class overall.

There's only one rookie with multiple sacks and interceptions this season. Aidan Hutchinson pic.twitter.com/Wc5K3c1cTL — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 20, 2022

It’s a huge feather in the cap for the young player as he attempts to chase down a major rookie honor. Statistically, if he can keep things rolling like this, he might be very tough to stop in terms of the award and otherwise.

Hutchinson Made Incredible Interception vs. Giants

Just when the Lions needed it the most, Hutchinson stepped up with a beautiful interception and some great recognition of a play when the Giants were driving and looking to maintain a lead

Hutchinson dropped back and read the eyes of Daniel Jones, soaring for an interception that helped jump-start the Detroit offense. The recognition on the play was fantastic for a young player.

Aidan Hutchinson showing off those hands. His 2nd interception of the year! 🙌 📺: #DETvsNYG on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/0gauSAokuv pic.twitter.com/UIw7RqU00X — NFL (@NFL) November 20, 2022

It was another pick for Hutchinson, who soared to make a pick on fourth down of Aaron Rodgers a few weeks ago.

The pair of picks helped keep the opposition off the board in a key moment, and the neither the Packers nor the Giants were able to break through with a touchdown on either drive.

Hutchinson has given the Lions a major boost with some big plays on the field, and the picks have been significant for the team.

Hutchinson Deserves Pro Bowl Love for Lions

Being a rookie in the NFL is tough, but being a rookie defensive lineman is tougher. Hutchinson has managed to hold his head above water in a big way this season and be dominating.

Hutchinson has collected 5.5 sacks, most for a rookie player. He also has the pair of interceptions to his credit, and has been a menace to opposing passers as he showed once again in the game.

It’s rare that rookies get the call to the Pro Bowl, but Hutchinson needs to be an exception given how he’s changed the game for Detroit up front. Fans might have no choice but to get him there given the huge impact he is making on the defensive side of the ball in the league.