Lions Named Potential Fit for Former Pro Bowl Defensive Lineman

The NFL trade deadline has past. But that doesn’t mean the Detroit Lions can’t fill a roster hole with a free agent. If they consider that option, 34-year-old defensive lineman Akiem Hicks is an interesting potential addition for the Lions.

At least that’s what Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler argued on November 27. Fowler listed the Lions and Buffalo Bills as the two best potential fits for Hicks.

“Still in search of his first Super Bowl ring, his experience and charisma would provide a jolt into any locker room in football, let alone a roster with Lombardi Trophy hopes,” wrote Fowler.

“By no means would he just be a shoulder to lean on – his knack for clogging gaps and pushing the pocket from the interior was evident during his time with Tampa Bay last fall.” Hicks has been an elite run defender for a majority of his career according to Pro Football Focus. The Lions are ranked sixth in overall run defense and eighth in yards allowed per carry. But, Detroit is also 16th in rushing touchdowns allowed and could use a boost in its pass rush. Hicks made the Pro Bowl with 55 combined tackles, 7.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 16 quarterback hits during the 2018 season with the Chicago Bears. Could Akiem Hicks Help a Slumping Detroit Lions Run Defense?

The overall statistics for Detroit’s run defense look very good. However, the Lions defense hasn’t been as stout against the run lately.

In the last two games, the Lions struggled at home in part because of poor run defense. Against the Bears and Green Bay Packers, Detroit allowed 292 rushing yards combined and 4.3 yards per carry.

But the Lions run defense hasn’t been playing below average for just a pair of games. The Lions have allowed at least 80 rushing yards in each of their past five games. During that stretch, they have yielded 100 rushing yards in three contests.

Since Week 7, opponents have averaged 123.2 rushing yards against the Lions defense.

In the first six games, Detroit allowed 64.7 rushing yards per week.

Fowler mostly called Hicks a fit for the Lions because of the veteran presence he would provide. His leadership could help Detroit solve its slumping run defense.

According to the PFF player grades, Hicks was an elite run stopper from 2016-19. He’s not the same player at 34 years old, but Hicks is still a potential improvement for a defense with Super Bowl aspirations.

Lions Need More Pass Rush

Detroit’s run defense has been growing into more of a problem. However, the Lions desperately need more of a pass rush.

The Lions are tied for 26th in the NFL with 23 sacks. That also really only tells half the story.

Of those 23 sacks, 18 of them have come in three games. In the other eight contests this season, the Lions have five sacks.

Excluding the sack explosions in three contests, the Lions only have one other multiple sack game. There have been four games this season where Detroit didn’t have any sacks at all.

The Lions are performing better in other statistical categories such as pressures and quarterback knockdowns. But the Lions defense needs more consistency from its pass rush.

Hicks has posted 41.5 sacks and 115 quarterback hits in his 11-year NFL career. From 2016-18, he recorded at least 7 sacks every season.

Again, Hicks isn’t the player he once was. In 2022, he had 1 sack with 4 quarterback hits in 11 games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But his veteran presence, combined with defensive end Bruce Irvin, who the Lions signed to their practice squad on November 16, could provide a boost in multiple areas for the Lions defense.