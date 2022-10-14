Alex Anzalone Explains Why Fans Shouldn’t Give up on 2022 Lions

While the Detroit Lions aren’t off to the greatest of starts in the NFL right now there’s been some reasons for optimism, and some have even been on the defensive side.

So far, while the team has struggled record-wise, their youngsters are growing, and linebacker Alex Anzalone is proud of that fact. He’s also proud of the Lions team for staying together, and has a reminder that the season isn’t finished yet.

Speaking with Dannie Rogers of DetroitLions.com, Anzalone explained that the team is still riding the wave, and could find some momentum yet.

Alex Anzalone on being a leader | Inside the Pride Episode 5 Watch Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone talk about being a leader on the Lions defense with Dannie Rogers on this week's episode of Inside the Pride.

“We had some young guys step up in the early weeks, which is encouraging. I’ve been part of seasons where you start 1-2 or 1-3 and then next thing you know, string eight wins along and that’s when we really start get going,” he said.

Getting that done will take leadership from the team’s veterans, and Anzalone is prepared to deliver that with his own consistency.

“I feel like the biggest and honestly the the best way I lead is by example I feel like just being consistent, reliable, doing the right things at the right time especially in crucial moments is really the best way in my opinion that you can lead especially in the NFL,” he said.

Leading by example means not panicking, even after a frustrating start to the year. It’s clear Anzalone is taking care of things on that end as well. By keeping the faith, the script might not yet be totally written on the 2022 Lions.

Anzalone Reveals How He’s Helping Malcolm Rodriguez

Perhaps the biggest bright spot for the team on defense thus far has been the play of linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez. The rookie has burst into the spotlight with some elite play so far.

That isn’t a surprise to Anzalone, who has been mentoring Rodriguez in a big way thus far early in his rookie season. As he explained, he’s helping Rodriguez do the little things, which he knows are vital.

“Help him get lined up and communicating pre-snap. All those different things that really helped when I was a younger linebacker. That’s really what helped me grow into my role and allows you to play fast and when you’re on the same page and you’re playing off each other, that’s really when you make plays,” Anzalone said.

So far, the mentoring has paid off. Rodriguez is looking like one of the best youngsters in the NFL, and that is a big tribute to his veterans.

Anzalone Explains His Improved Play

While the Lions defense has struggled and has some things to clean up especially in terms of pass coverage, Anzalone himself has enjoyed a strong start to the year.

The linebacker has been solid in coverage and also has a sack to go with 25 tackles so far this year. Those are some big numbers for a player who only managed to put up a total of 78 tackles, one sack and one interception last year while casually being seen as a weakness.

According to Anzalone, the schematic changes have allowed him to play more confidently and freely on the field, which has allowed him a shot to step up and impact the game more.

Frank Ragnow and Alex Anzalone meet with media Watch Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow and linebacker Alex Anzalone speak to the media on September 26, 2022. 0:00 – 8:24: C Frank Ragnow 8:25 – 17:34: LB Alex Anzalone

“I feel like definitely the schematic change has helped even last year to this year, just playing free a lot. Kelvin Sheppard letting us do a good job just letting us play free. You play fast, you make plays and finish on the ball and I feel like that’s what I credit that to,” Anzalone said.

So far, Anzalone has been a big asset to the defense in addition to being a veteran leader. His ability to think clearly and be rangy has allowed some of these changes to take hold in a big way.

The hope is the Lions get on one of those hot streaks Anzalone talked about and ride the wave of solid leadership and momentum.

