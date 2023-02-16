Surprising Veteran Named Lions’ Most Improved Player From 2022 Season

The Detroit Lions had a number of key players that took notable steps forward during the recently completed 2022-23 season.

Finishing 9-8, the Lions got resurgent performances across the roster from players both young and old, and perhaps the most impressive came from a source that few folks would have predicted going in.

Linebacker Alex Anzalone was re-signed last offseason, but after a 2021 year which saw inconsistent results on the field and a late shoulder injury, many likely wondered if he should have returned in the first place. That was answered by Anzalone in a big way during last season.

Now, as a result of his play, Anzalone has been cited as being one of the players who improved the most during the 2022 season. Pro Football Focus and Gordon McGuiness picked the player who exemplified that on every roster in the league in 2022. As he wrote, Anzalone was impressive on the whole.

“A third-round draft pick in 2017, Anzalone played his most snaps in a single season and delivered a solid performance overall. There were some rough moments throughout the year, but he also had four games with a PFF grade higher than 80.0,” McGuiness wrote in the piece.

By playing in 17 games, Anzalone also showcased durability on the field. He was there for his team and performed well when he did, posting career highs in tackles (125), tackles for-loss (seven), and fumble recoveries (one).

Anzalone’s evolution was impressive. At age 28, the team will have to decide whether he is going to be a core piece of the puzzle moving forward this offseason as a result of this.

Anzalone’s 2022 Stats & Highlights

From the start of the year to the end, it always seemed that Anzalone was coming along in a big way for the team with his aggressive play.

Statistically, Anzalone managed to have a career year in Detroit in his second full season with the team. This past season, he put up 125 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one interception. Prior to that, his high water mark in tackles was 78 in 2021.

In terms of his own play, it can be said that Anzalone has led the way for the Lions in a ton of senses. Arguably his best play this season was the interception he made on first-and-goal early in the third quarter on Thanksgiving Day against Buffalo.

Anzalone took a tipped pass and snuffed out a promising Bills drive to net his own offense some major momentum. It was another case of the veteran understanding the defense and being sound in the moment to make an impact play.

The rook tipped it, the vet picked it!#BUFvsDET | 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/E4w9bLcf3O — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 24, 2022

The linebacker proved he can be a valuable piece for the defense, but there are lots of questions about whether or not Anzalone will return given his status as a free agent.

Anzalone Made Case for 2023 Return

As part of what he was able to do and how good he was able to look, Anzalone made an easy case to the Lions to return again.

More than the quality statistics, Anzalone has shown that he is a good veteran leader for the team. Linebacker has a pair of young players in Derrick Barnes and Malcolm Rodriguez. Anzalone has been instrumental in their development

Anzalone is one of a handful of free agents the Lions will need to make a big decision on this offseason. While linebacker is another major defensive need for the team, Anzalone proved he could raise his own play along with everything else he provides.

As Anzalone would prove after the season with a Twitter post, he is a thoughtful leader always capable of being a fantastic face for the franchise.

Year 6— Best year yet. Not because of the results but because of the journey. Beyond thankful for all of the blessings and lessons this year. Thank you God! @ Detroit, Michigan https://t.co/xgCbp5eUnT — Alex Anzalone (@AlexAnzalone34) January 10, 2023

“Year six. Best year yet. Not because of the results but because of the journey. Beyond thankful for all of the blessings and lessons this year. Thank you God!,” Anzalone tweeted shortly after the season ended.

Whether Anzalone is high on the team’s list to return or not remains to be seen, but it’s clear his resurgent season opened plenty of eyes. Now, he can be seen as one of the most improved players on the roster.