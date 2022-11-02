Lions Linebacker Not Buying Packers Struggles: ‘It’s Aaron Rodgers’

With Week 8 in the rear-view mirror, the Detroit Lions can now turn their focus to Week 9 and a rivalry game against the Green Bay Packers.

It might be odd to say it, but it’s tough to say which team is struggling more between the Lions and Packers right now. Both teams check in with miserable records, Detroit at 1-6 and Green Bay at 3-5. Each have been on lengthy losing streaks.

With that in mind, picking a winner for this game could be difficult, and some might think this is the perfect opportunity for the Lions to strike. Linebacker Alex Anzalone isn’t quite buying that notion, however.

Speaking to the media on Monday, October 31, Anzalone explained that he is not reading too much into what’s gone on in Green Bay so far due to who’s on the other sideline.

“It’s kind of give and take with that. I feel like in my mind, you kind of are a little weary of buying into they’re in a slump just because it’s Aaron Rodgers. They do have those two really good running backs. I saw (Robert Tonyan) and they have receivers that can catch the ball. I’m a little tentative to kind of buy into that slump,” Anzalone said.

Indeed, the Packers remain a dangerous foe. Though their record is well under the .500 mark, the majority of their losses have been 10 points or less, pointing to how Green Bay has competed in games. They’ve been a few plays away here and there to breaking through.

As Anzalone noted, the Lions can’t be in a position where they feel as if they take anything for granted right now.

“That’s how you have to be in the NFL. Just as you think you have it figured out, that’s when you get humbled,” he said.

Clearly, Anzalone wants the Lions to guard against thinking they have everything figured out at this stage of the game. The Packers are still a dangerous opponent all things considered regardless of record.

Anzalone: Aubrey Pleasant Firing Set Tone for Lions

This week, the Lions revealed a major shakeup, firing defensive assistant Aubrey Pleasant. While Pleasant coached defensive backs, the move was a wakeup call to Anzalone as well in terms of setting a message.

“I feel like it definitely sets the tone that what’s been going on is not acceptable. For me personally, AP wasn’t my coach, but it’s like ‘what did I do to get him fired?’ If everyone takes that perspective on it, that’s really when you will get growth out of a tough situation like this,” he said.

Anzalone knows changes are inevitable, but what cannot be left up for debate is the way in which the Lions play and the toughness that they show.

“Changes have been made and they’re going to continue to be made. At the end of the day, my opinion is just do your job. If you’re not playing hard, if you’re not having attention to detail, if you’re having mental errors, you shouldn’t be playing and that’s just what I believe in personally,” Anzalone said.

Even with changes playing out, the Lions have a lot to think about in terms of grinding. The team is going to have to stick together and play hard if they want a chance at coming out of the darkness of their rough start to the year.

Lions Coming off Massive 2022 Win vs. Packers

In terms of Detroit’s rivalry against Green Bay lately, it’s been a mixed bag for the Lions. The team hasn’t had a lot of success head-to-head against their hated rivals, but they did have a great game in the season finale last year.

Believe it or not, the Lions’ last win over the Packers was in 2022. Detroit upset Green Bay at Ford Field 37-30 that day en-route to the offseason, and many thought the win pushed the Lions forward enough to have some momentum this year.

That hasn’t quite happened, and indeed, the Lions are in a position where they have been losers of the last five games out of six that the sides have played. In spite of the win last year, that’s about as one-sided a rivalry as there is in the league currently.

With this in mind, it’s no wonder Anzalone is guarding against any overconfidence. Both teams are in a similar boat.