Lions Defender Calls on Ford Field Crowd to Fire up for Vikings Game

The Detroit Lions are rolling through the middle of the season, and have gained some amazing momentum as a result of some recent wins.

That sets up a scenario where the team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings is one of the must-see affairs of Week 14. Such a game for the Lions may have been unheard of weeks ago, but now, the Lions are back alive and well in the playoff hunt.

If they want to take the next step, they’re going to have to beat a tough Minnesota team. To do that, they may need some home cooking from a revved-up crowd. Linebacker Alex Anzalone knows that is going to have to be the case.

Anzalone hopped on Twitter and made his plea to Detroit fans for a hot environment during the game.

Lions fans, we need the stadium JUMPING this Sunday!!! — Alex Anzalone (@AlexAnzalone34) December 5, 2022

“Lions fans, we need the stadium JUMPING this Sunday!!!,” Anzalone tweeted to start a new week.

Anzalone is right, and already this season, the Lions have proven the advantage of a rowdy crowd as they nearly upset Buffalo at home a few weeks ago. They’ll be looking for some of that magic this week.

Dan Campbell: ‘All Hands on Deck’ for Big Lions Week

Not only is Anzalone calling out the fans to be able to get things going, but head coach Dan Campbell is as well.

Campbell seems to know that the Lions will be playing one of the biggest games in the league this week, and understands the fact that the fans can play a huge role in how things will play out. As he said, he’s calling on everyone to step up.

“All hands on deck this week. Our fans got to show up which I know they will. This is going to be electric. It is big. This is big. This is big for our players. It’s big for us. Shoot, it’s a big game for (Minnesota). They’re all special, but this is one of those games. This is why you’re into coaching, this is why you’re into playing. This is why you love the game of football. It’s gonna be awesome,” Campbell told the media.

Without a doubt, it’s the biggest game that Campbell has coached in since coming to Detroit. It represents a major opportunity for the team to step up and score a major victory.

Campbell knows what it’s going to take, and wants everyone to know across the board they have to step up.

Lions vs. Vikings Suddenly a Huge Game

This season, the Lions have already played the Vikings one time. It was a game that Detroit dominated to start, and at one point, the Lions led Minnesota 14-0 and then later 24-14 deeper in the game.

The Lions melted down in a big way in the fourth quarter, though, and ended up losing 28-24 due to allowing the Vikings’ 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. It was a game that was frustrating, but did show that the Lions could compete with the best of the best teams in the league and come close to winning in Week 3.

Detroit has a chance to prove that their loss to Minnesota earlier was a fluke. Interestingly enough, the Lions are on a one game win streak against Minnesota at Ford Field, having beaten them in 2021 29-27 for their first win in early December.

If they want to make it two in a row, lots of people will have to step up including the fans.