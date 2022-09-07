Lions Defender Drops Epic New Hype Video Before 2022 Season [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions are ready to roll into a new season, and with an exciting offseason behind them, there is already plenty of hype for the year.

Just in case fans weren’t already fired up enough, though, cornerback Amani Oruwariye has them covered. Oruwariye is already one of the most exciting defenders on the team, and has offered a new reason to be ready for the year.

On his Instagram page, Oruwariye shared a new hype video for the 2022 season full of personal highlights. Twitter user Johnny was on the spot sleuthing it for the masses, and posted it on his page:

Fans should be excited to see what Oruwariye can do this season for the Lions, and as the highlights show, they should be excited he is returning for another year of being the lead dog at cornerback.

As the highlights show, folks should be downright fired up another new season is on the horizon for the team.

Oruwariye Called Lions’ Breakout Player in 2022

So how good can Oruwariye be this season? Even though he’s been solid in the past, writers see no reason he can’t break out one more time for the team.

Bleacher Report writer Ian Wharton took a look at predicting the breakout players for every single team entering the 2022 season a few months back. When it came to the Lions specifically, he had a familiar answer in a player who broke out in 2021, but could be expected to do even more this coming year in Oruwariye.

As Wharton explained, Oruwaryie not only has solid ball production, but he shut down opposing wideouts and quarterbacks and could push for a Pro Bowl this season. He went so far as to admit the breakout may have happened, but projected Oruwariye to shine starting now.

Wharton wrote: “his reputation will grow as Detroit has drawn more attention after its late-season improvement last season. With more eyes on Detroit, it’s time for Oruwariye to shine.”

Given Oruwariye is already solid as the highlights show, it will be fascinating to see how much more he might be able to break out into the future.

Oruwariye’s Career Stats & Highlights

During the 2019 season as he started into the league, Oruwariye didn’t do much statistically for the team early on as he battled a knee injury. After that point, though, he surged.

Oruwariye finished 2019 with 2 interceptions and 19 tackles for the Lions, but has been a player who has delivered before given his work in college. During the 2020 season on the field, he had 53 tackles, 1 interception and 7 passes defended, meaning he was easily able to eclipse his statistical work from last season, setting him on a good trajectory.

While playing for Penn State, Oruwariye put up 108 tackles and 8 interceptions while scoring 1 touchdown. Last year, he showed up big for the Lions with tons of big plays. In total, Oruwariye had 57 tackles, 11 passes defended and 6 interceptions. Here’s a look at his highlights:

CB Amani Oruwariye Highlights | 2021 SeasonWatch highlights of Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye from the 2021 season. Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2022-01-25T05:00:32Z

So far in Detroit, he’s shown an ability to step up and stick in coverage and might be the best cornerback on the team at this point in time.

Seeing the highlight package, it’s easy to get very fired up for what Oruwariye can do for the team.

READ NEXT: Surprising Defender Earns Lions Captaincy