‘We’ll Be Ready:’ Lions Cornerback Makes Thanksgiving Promise to Fans

The Detroit Lions have a special tradition on Thanksgiving Day, and regardless of what type of season the team is having, there is always a chance for the team to measure up and deliver a special day for fans.

While the Lions haven’t won a game like that recently on the holiday, it doesn’t mean the team doesn’t understand the importance of the game they are about to play on Thursday afternoon. Cornerback Amani Oruwariye is one such player that seems to not only understand that tradition, but embrace it. That’s even true in spite of all the frustration the team has seen in 2021.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Speaking to the media on Sunday, November 21, Oruwariye was asked about being on national television this week and playing in one of the multiple games on the holiday. As he said, he doesn’t shy away from the challenge, and feels like the Lions are going to be in good shape to compete and be ready for action on a quick turnaround.

“You know how big Thanksgiving is in Detroit, so we’re going to be ready. We’re going to come ready to play, that’s for sure. We’ll be ready to play,” Oruwariye promised the media when asked about the game.

Many times, players could be seen as not understanding or grasping the tradition. Obviously, that’s not the case this time around for the Lions. Their young cornerback is being counted on to be the veteran of an even younger position group, and this comment makes him stand out.

Oruwariye Reacts to Yet Another Interception

In terms of his own play, it’s safe to say Oruwariye is letting it do all the talking on the field. He continues to look like a bright spot for the Lions and their defense, and on Sunday, he was able to add yet another interception to his gaudy total on the season. The pick of Baker Mayfield was Oruwariye’s 4th interception of the season, which leads the team and is a top-five total in the league this season.

After the game, Oruwariye downplayed his own performance, saying that while he likes making plays, he would prefer to win and believes the Lions are on the right track.

“It’s just giving us a chance. It means a lot. Obviously, love to make plays, but I love winning even more. I know it’s hard to say but truly I do,” he explained. “I’ve been around winning and I know what it looks like and we’re almost there. I’m just glad I can make those plays for our defense.”

Oruwariye is not only leading with his words, but by example. That’s the mark of a quality young player taking the next step for his career.

Recent Thanksgiving Results Bleak for Lions

If fans aren’t necessarily buying what Oruwariye is selling in terms of the team being ready to measure up on the holiday, there’s no reason to challenge them. The last time Detroit won on Thanksgiving Day was in 2016, a narrow 16-13 victory over Minnesota. The last four seasons, the Lions are 0-4 on the holiday, and have been outscored 118-84. Worse than that, the Lions have had little to play for on the holiday as well. Last season was perhaps the ugliest loss in a while, a 41-25 defeat to Houston that arguably led to Detroit’s latest franchise reset.





Play



Texans vs. Lions Week 12 Highlights | NFL 2020 The Houston Texans take on the Detroit Lions during Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season. Subscribe to NFL: j.mp/1L0bVBu Check out our other channels: Para más contenido de la NFL en Español, suscríbete a youtube.com/nflenespanol NFL Fantasy Football youtube.com/nflfantasyfootball NFL Vault youtube.com/nflvault NFL Network youtube.com/nflnetwork NFL Films youtube.com/nflfilms NFL Rush youtube.com/nflrush NFL Play Football… 2020-11-26T21:01:31Z

Overall on Thanksgiving, the Lions are 37-42-2 historically. They will be hungry to wash the taste of a lost 2021 season out of their mouth, as well as erase the memories of last year. Clearly, Oruwariye can be depended on to continue to drive the team to make that the case.

READ NEXT: Hunt Report: Why Dan Campbell Should Re-Evaluate Lions’ Offense