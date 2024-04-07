Lions Projected to Give $115 Million Contract to All-Pro

The Detroit Lions have given every indication that they plan to sign wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to a contract extension this offseason. Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine predicted that extension will be coming very soon.

Ballentine projected the Lions to sign St. Brown to a 4-year, $115 million contract extension before the NFL draft. The first night of the draft is April 25, which was about two and a half weeks away when Ballentine made his prediction.

“St. Brown has been a high-volume, reliable option in one of the league’s most productive offenses over the last two years,” Ballentine wrote . “He set all new career highs last season with 119 receptions, 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns.

“Both sides should be motivated to get something done quickly. St. Brown has financial ground to make up as a Day 3 pick and the Lions aren’t going to be able to replace his role easily if he gets away.”

With more than 100 catches and 1,100 receiving yards each of the past two seasons, St. Brown made the Pro Bowl in 2022 and 2023. He set new career highs with 119 receptions, 1,515 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023.

With those statistics, he made first-team All-Pro.

Clearly, he has earned a pay raise. St. Brown has only received $3.2 million in his first three seasons. His signing bonus alone on his next contract will be far more than that total.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Contract Extension Coming Soon?

It’s really just a question of when, not if, with St. Brown’s contract situation in Detroit.

There’s not a lot of time before the NFL draft. So, Ballentine’s prediction implies that a new deal for St. Brown is coming in either of the next two weeks.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported on March 3 that the Lions and St. Brown were “working on an extension” that could be in the range of $26-28 million per season.

If St. Brown receives the contract Ballentine projected, he will be paid $28.75 million per year.

That would give St. Brown the second-highest average annual salary among all NFL wide receivers. Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill has an average annual salary of $30 million.

When Will QB Jared Goff Get His Contract Extension?

One possible holdup with St. Brown’s extension may have nothing to do with him. In addition to the All-Pro receiver, the Lions have expressed a desire to sign quarterback Jared Goff to a contract extension this offseason.

It would make sense for Detroit to ensure Goff is locked into a deal before officially inking St. Brown to a new contract.

The Detroit Free Press’ Jared Ramsey reported on March 8 that a Goff extension could happen “any day now.” But it has yet to occur.

AtoZ Sports’ Mike Payton argued on March 24 that recent history suggests the Lions could sign Goff after the draft.

“But when the Lions needed to get a major extension done with Frank Ragnow, they didn’t get it done until May 6th,” Payton wrote. “That was a $54 million extension that made Ragnow the highest paid center in NFL history at the time.

“That shows the Lions have a history of taking their time with big stuff like this.”

The Lions don’t have to sign Goff first. They could agree to a deal with St. Brown before the draft and then sign Goff afterwards.

But if they choose to extend Goff before his receiver, then there’s seemingly a scenario where St. Brown won’t get his new deal until after April.