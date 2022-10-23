Amon-Ra St. Brown Update: Lions Wideout Endures Scary Injury

The Detroit Lions didn’t have wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown for a few weeks with an ankle injury, and it didn’t take him long to exit the game again with another injury.

In the first quarter, St. Brown was running with the ball and got thumped hard from behind. It didn’t look as if anything had happened initially, but St. Brown got up slow and looked to suffer a head or neck injury on the play.

Quickly, that was proven to be the case. The Lions checked St Brown out with the help of an independent neurologist and determined that he would not be coming back to the game due to a concussion. He was ruled out.

#Lions Injury Update: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Concussion, Out — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) October 23, 2022

In real-time, it was hard to tell whether or not the decision to remove St. Brown from the game was legitimate, but Justin Rogers of the Detroit News believes the right choice was made after looking at the tape and seeing St. Brown look unsteady.

Just watched the replay and the official made the right call sending St. Brown off. The shaking of the head after the hit while staying down merits an evaluation. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) October 23, 2022

Regardless, the hope is that St. Brown is alright, and concussions are tricky. The Lions will have to go without him for a bit of time now depending on how well he comes off the injury and how well he is able to rebound.

Watch St. Brown’s Injury Play Out

The play that St. Brown was injured on was innocent enough. The wideout took a pass on the side and ran with it for a short game, but was quickly smacked from behind. When he got up, he appeared to stagger.

Here’s a look at the video:

The play in which Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown was injured. St. Brown has been ruled out for the rest of today's game due to a concussion. pic.twitter.com/B2xjhpvXs7 — René Bugner (@RNBWCV) October 23, 2022

The hit was hard, and St. Brown did in fact look unsteady coming off the field and getting up. Hopefully, he can take some time and heal up after this scary looking injury.

St. Brown Enduring Injury-Riddled 2022 Season

No matter whether this injury is serious or not for the long-term, it’s already been a tough year for St. Brown with health.

Detroit was lucky to have the bye come at an ideal time, which bought them some time with St. Brown to help his ankle injury that was sustained against Minnesota. While St. Brown wasn’t completely healthy this week, he felt good enough to play. Still, they should be cautious with their dominating young receiver given all he means to the offense, especially with a concussion.

Without St. Brown, the Lions offense has remained sneaky dangerous and can move the ball, but is only better off with him on the field overall. He is perhaps the most important player that needs to stay on the field for the team.

This injury will be a blow for the Lions, but naturally, a concussion isn’t something to mess around with. The hope is that the Lions can get one of their top players back sooner rather than later to help the offense.