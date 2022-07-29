‘Ready to Turn up:’ Amon-Ra St. Brown Chasing More Greatness in 2022

Though the 2021 season wasn’t great for the Detroit Lions as a whole, Amon-Ra St. Brown was a major silver lining by the time the year concluded.

St. Brown emerged down the stretch and enjoyed one of the best seasons of any rookie wideout in the league. Now, the challenge will be doing it again this season with more attention.

Chatting with the media after practice on Friday, July 29, St. Brown sounded like a man ready to take on that challenge and then some. ESPN’s Eric Woodyard captured video of St. Brown sounding ready to make another leap on the field:

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown motivated to prove record-setting rookie year was no fluke: “I’m going into this season more confident, ready to go, knowing what to expect and ready to turn up even more.” pic.twitter.com/IPoZybTvtY — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) July 29, 2022

“I feel like year two, this is the year a lot of players say to get better, year for improvement. For me, having that year under my belt really helps me. Experience-wise, knowing what I am going to see out there, play-speed wise. I’m going into this season more confident, ready to go, knowing what to expect and ready to turn up even more,” St. Brown said as referenced in Woodyard’s tweet.

Hearing St. Brown admit he wants to turn things up more is good news for the Lions. The team could use St. Brown to do the same kinds of things on the field he did last year, where he created big plays at will.

With more confidence and an attack mentality, St. Brown could be expected to stay dangerous. The team seems to expect it, as well. To hear that he wants to do even better in 2022 is impressive, and speaks to a winning mindset.

St. Brown One of Lions’ Most Motivated Players

It isn’t just words that seem to drive St. Brown to greatness, but actions. The wideout is one of the hardest working Lions, and it is not lip service which makes this the case.

Routinely, St. Brown stays after practice to work on his hands and his craft. He did that during the first week of Lions camp, which continued a tradition back from 2021:

#Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown continues his longtime tradition of 202 catches on the JUGS machine after practice. pic.twitter.com/eQR26Og8qN — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) July 28, 2022

The work St. Brown puts in ends up motivating teammates, such as Lions wideout Kalif Raymond. Raymond has referenced being inspired by St. Brown to work on his craft, and that might only end up making the Lions stronger as a team.

Hard work is quite possibly the biggest hallmark that St. Brown has shown early in his NFL career, and it’s what could push him over the top to stardom in 2022.

St. Brown’s Rookie Stats & Highlights

After many folks didn’t know what to expect from St. Brown as a rookie, the wideout made big moves late last season to ensure a solid finish. St. Brown came into his career in the NFL a fourth-round pick out of USC with 2,270 yards and 16 touchdowns. That production took some time to translate to the league given the fact St. Brown had just 43 yards through three weeks, and didn’t collect his first touchdown until Week 12.

Once the big plays started coming near the middle of the season, however, they didn’t slow down. Here’s a look at St. Brown’s rookie season work with the Lions:

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Highlights | 2021 Season Watch highlights of Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown from the 2021 season. Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2022-01-21T18:58:40Z

Putting up 90 receptions, 912 yards and 5 touchdowns was very impressive for St. Brown. Those numbers give hope to the Lions having found a major playmaker for their offensive future.

If St. Brown has anything to say about it, that will be the case.

