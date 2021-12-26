Amon-Ra St. Brown’s Reception Streak Rivals Pro Bowler, Hall of Famer

The Detroit Lions appear to have a budding star at wideout in Amon-Ra St. Brown, and it seems every week the rookie is making more history en-route to announcing his presence on the big stage.
St. Brown managed to have another electric game in Detroit’s 20-16 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16, and he has shown that he can be thought of as one of the best of the best in the league given the sheer number of passes he is hauling in.
Amid the loss, St. Brown was a stud again with an eye-popping 9 catches for 91 yards and a touchdown. When St. Brown passed the 8 catch barrier, he did so for the fourth-straight game. Interestingly enough, that isn’t a feat common for a rookie wideout in the league. As Lions PR pointed out on Twitter, it has only been done once before by Odell Beckham Jr. The last Lions player to do it? None other than Calvin Johnson.
St. Brown managed to get in the end zone with one of the catches, and it was a beauty from the Detroit perspective given how it played out:
As plays like this and the numbers show, St. Brown is looking like a future star in the making for the Lions. The fact he is making all these receptions is noteworthy from the Detroit perspective as they build their team moving forward.
St. Brown Compared With Super Bowl Champion Stud Wideout
Speaking to the media on Thursday, December 23, Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn was asked about St. Brown and provided quite a good answer. As he said, the wideout reminds him of former Pittsburgh wideout and Super Bowl MVP Hines Ward. Chris Burke of The Athletic tweeted about the comparison that Lynn made while speaking to the media:
Another apt comparison for St. Brown? Former Detroit wide receiver Golden Tate, who was smaller in stature but played with the same amount of grit and toughness, especially in the run game and with regards to YAC.
Watching some of Ward’s career highlights, it’s easy to see where Lynn gets the comparison.
If St. Brown turned out to be half as good as Ward, the Lions would likely be thrilled. That might be the wideout’s ceiling when all is said and done in the league.
St. Brown Coming on Strong for Lions
So far this season, St. Brown hasn’t put up huge numbers at all until late in the year. The 90 yards against the Cardinals was a season-high for the receiver, and during Week 13, St. Brown only has 601 yards and 2 touchdowns to his credit. Still, it’s significant to see the young receiver getting better and better as the season has worn on. The Lions haven’t necessarily targeted St. Brown consistently this year, so it’s remarkable that he is producing as well as he is at this point in time in his rookie season in the league.
Here is St. Brown’s best play so far this year other than his Week 15 score, when he got into the end zone against Minnesota for the game winning score in Week 13:
St. Brown is only gaining in confidence as the season wears on, and he is putting up some of the best statistics in the league as a result. This is the latest feather in his cap.
