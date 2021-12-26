Amon-Ra St. Brown’s Reception Streak Rivals Pro Bowler, Hall of Famer

The Detroit Lions appear to have a budding star at wideout in Amon-Ra St. Brown, and it seems every week the rookie is making more history en-route to announcing his presence on the big stage.

St. Brown managed to have another electric game in Detroit’s 20-16 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16, and he has shown that he can be thought of as one of the best of the best in the league given the sheer number of passes he is hauling in.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Amid the loss, St. Brown was a stud again with an eye-popping 9 catches for 91 yards and a touchdown. When St. Brown passed the 8 catch barrier, he did so for the fourth-straight game. Interestingly enough, that isn’t a feat common for a rookie wideout in the league. As Lions PR pointed out on Twitter, it has only been done once before by Odell Beckham Jr. The last Lions player to do it? None other than Calvin Johnson.

.@Lions WR @amonra_stbrown has produced 8+ receptions in 4-straight games, joining @obj as the #NFL's only rookie WRs in the Super Bowl era to have such a streak. St. Brown joins WR @calvinjohnsonjr as the only Lions to ever post 8+ receptions in 4-straight games.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/xBCoyAeEoS — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) December 26, 2021

St. Brown managed to get in the end zone with one of the catches, and it was a beauty from the Detroit perspective given how it played out:

As plays like this and the numbers show, St. Brown is looking like a future star in the making for the Lions. The fact he is making all these receptions is noteworthy from the Detroit perspective as they build their team moving forward.

St. Brown Compared With Super Bowl Champion Stud Wideout

Speaking to the media on Thursday, December 23, Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn was asked about St. Brown and provided quite a good answer. As he said, the wideout reminds him of former Pittsburgh wideout and Super Bowl MVP Hines Ward. Chris Burke of The Athletic tweeted about the comparison that Lynn made while speaking to the media:

Lions OC Anthony Lynn says that Amon-Ra St. Brown reminds him of Hines Ward because of his physicality — especially as a blocker — and his footwork. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) December 23, 2021

Another apt comparison for St. Brown? Former Detroit wide receiver Golden Tate, who was smaller in stature but played with the same amount of grit and toughness, especially in the run game and with regards to YAC.

Watching some of Ward’s career highlights, it’s easy to see where Lynn gets the comparison.





Play



Hines Ward Ultimate Career Highlights || "Psycho 86" Don't forget to like & subscribe! Hines Ward played 14 seasons as a wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He embodied what it meant to be a Steeler with vicious blocks, clutch catches and an unforgettable smile. He was the Super Bowl 40 MVP with 5 catches for 123 yds and a single touchdown. Hines… 2019-07-12T07:54:41Z

If St. Brown turned out to be half as good as Ward, the Lions would likely be thrilled. That might be the wideout’s ceiling when all is said and done in the league.

St. Brown Coming on Strong for Lions

So far this season, St. Brown hasn’t put up huge numbers at all until late in the year. The 90 yards against the Cardinals was a season-high for the receiver, and during Week 13, St. Brown only has 601 yards and 2 touchdowns to his credit. Still, it’s significant to see the young receiver getting better and better as the season has worn on. The Lions haven’t necessarily targeted St. Brown consistently this year, so it’s remarkable that he is producing as well as he is at this point in time in his rookie season in the league.

Here is St. Brown’s best play so far this year other than his Week 15 score, when he got into the end zone against Minnesota for the game winning score in Week 13:





Play



Amon-Ra St. Brown Highlights – 2021 Week 13 Lions vs. Vikings Check out highlights from Amon-Ra St. Brown's big day against the Vikings! Up next: #DETvsDEN | TV: FOX Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2021-12-06T02:46:35Z

St. Brown is only gaining in confidence as the season wears on, and he is putting up some of the best statistics in the league as a result. This is the latest feather in his cap.

READ NEXT: Eye-Opening Move With Jared Goff Predicted for Lions