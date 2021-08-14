Amon-Ra St. Brown Lauded for Running Quality Route vs. Bills

During the start to his football career, Amon-Ra St. Brown has become known as a solid, tough player capable of doing the little things well on the field. Still, fans likely didn’t know much about what he was capable of in between the lines.

Friday, August 13 against the Buffalo Bills, St. Brown made his debut and showed off on the field with some of his instincts and football sense for the Detroit Lions. During the game, St. Brown made a nice catch after running a nice route, and showed off what he can do.

Here’s a look at St. Brown running a nice route for the Lions during the game:

Amon-Ra St. Brown running CRISP routes💨 pic.twitter.com/5nT8Q0J7JH — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 13, 2021

Before his introduction to the team, fans might not have known all about what St. Brown was capable of on the field, but this shows how ready for the NFL he could really be.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Starting Career With Toughness

A few weeks ago, St. Brown got into a practice scrap with Ifeatu Melifonwu and showed his edge. Dan Campbell admitted the encounter fired him up, and speaking with the media on Thursday, August 5, St. Brown seemed just as excited to have his coach’s blessing in terms of showing toughness on the field and not backing down from anyone.





“It’s awesome to have a head coach that’s supporting me. Obviously, you probably don’t want to fight out in practice and what not. I wouldn’t say it was anything too crazy, it was just a little scuffle. But it’s nice to have a coach that is tough that likes that kind of attitude, that demeanor. It’s awesome,” St. Brown told the media.

In terms of the minor fight, St. Brown admitted that he believed it was the type of event which can and does help in setting the proper tone on the field during practice.

“I am sure it sets the tone for the team as a whole. When the team is out there and they see things like that, I think it just fires the team up in general,” he said. “That whole practice, it kind of sets the tone. I think little things like that just fire the team up in general.”

Being tough and running good routes can also get this done.

St. Brown’s College Stats and Highlights

One of the more underrated wideouts in the draft, St. Brown was part of a deep wideout class and may have been lost in the shuffle a bit in spite of some super talent. As a result, it’s clear he is going to fight and scrap for everything with his new team. During his career with the USC Trojans, St. Brown put up 2,270 yards and 16 scores, making him one of the more underrated yet productive wideouts in the draft. St. Brown also has 1 rushing touchdown and 107 total return yards to his credit. He hasn’t done that a lot, but could also factor in on special teams for the Lions if the team desires.

Here’s a look at some college highlights:





St. Brown clearly has the toughness physically and mentally needed to survive in the NFL. Already, he has managed to make the kind of plays that lead to success on the field in the league.

