Mind Blowing Amon-Ra St. Brown Stat Proves Rookie’s Greatness

The Detroit Lions seemed to unearth a hidden gem last spring when they selected wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and all season long, the wideout quietly impressed en-route to a solid finish to the year.

St. Brown was a gritty competitor for the Lions and seems to exemplify the team’s new mindset as they rebuild the roster to have future success. No stat could be as telling for St. Brown and the Lions as it relates to this like a new one presented by ESPN’s Field Yates recently on Twitter.

As Yates explained in a timely tweet, there was nobody better in the NFL last season at catching the ball consistently than St. Brown. Heading into 2022 season, St. Brown is on some kind of a tear having caught 90 passes without a drop, a number which isn’t really close to being competed with.

Most catches in the NFL in 2021 without a drop: Amon-Ra St. Brown: 90 22 more than anyone else. Huge 2022 coming up for him. pic.twitter.com/p0cpgJF40Z — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 30, 2022

This is the kind of consistency the Lions crave at the wideout position, and it shows that St. Brown is trending to become a major star for the team in the future.

Reason for St. Brown’s Sure-Hands Revealed

It might not be a surprise to see the Lions young wideout dominating in this fashion on the field during games. After all, he’s long been discussed as one of the players who is most motivated to have the best hands on the team. Fellow young wideout Kalif Raymond has mentioned St. Brown as a player who hangs out around the JUGS machine after practice and motivates other players to do so as well. It isn’t uncommon to see St. Brown logging multiple sessions on the machine working on his fundamentals, perhaps even netting at least 100 extra passes after practice or more.

Such work allows St. Brown to stay ahead of the curve in terms of honing his skills, and it will allow him to continue to remain consistent on the field as well. If practice makes perfect, St. Brown is a great example for everyone to follow.

St. Brown Enjoyed Strong 2022 Finish

It wasn’t just St. Brown’s accuracy with the mitts that impressed folks, but his overall consistency with regards to playmaking. Down the stretch of the season, St. Brown only seemed to gain in confidence from where he was earlier in the year, and his emergence from an unknown rookie to one of the better wideouts in the league was a major a sight to see for the Lions and their fans.

St. Brown looked like a solid weapon most of the second half of the season for the Lions catching and running with the ball. He took on the look of a player who may will his team to bigger and better things thanks to the plays he was able to deliver.





WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Highlights | 2021 Season Watch highlights of Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown from the 2021 season. Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2022-01-21T18:58:40Z

St. Brown was on fire for the Lions down the stretch, and the fact he finished with 912 receiving yard and 5 touchdowns will simply springboard him moving forward into 2022. The Lions have seen St. Brown come into his own with big plays, and he has looked like a future dynamo in waiting for the team’s offense.

Given that St. Brown doesn’t drop the ball, it will be easy to see him claiming that mantle for the team’s offense this coming season.

