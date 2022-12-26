Amon-Ra St. Brown Makes NFL History With Pair of Statistical Outbursts

The Detroit Lions are getting a great season from their offense, and wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown is a big reason why that is the case.

St. Brown has led the way for the team statistically and otherwise, and continues to have another sterling season on the field. In the game against the Carolina Panthers on December 24, St. Brown established a new mark by being one of just three players in NFL history to pile up the receptions.

Joining the likes of Michael Thomas of New Orleans and free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr., St. Brown made history with his work in Week 16, becoming just one of three players to record 90 or more receptions in each of their first two seasons in the league. The Lions PR account pointed out the feat.

The only players in @NFL history to record 90+ receptions in each of their first 2 seasons: – @Lions WR @amonra_stbrown

– Michael Thomas

– Odell Beckham Jr.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/uy4yLi7iww — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) December 24, 2022

“The only players in NFL history to record 90+ receptions in each of their first 2 seasons: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. Michael Thomas. Odell Beckham Jr.,” the site tweeted.

Obviously, this mark only serves to prove how St. Brown is pushing toward becoming a true dominating force in the NFL in a short amount of time. He’s seeing lots of passes in Detroit, and nothing about that figures to change in the future given his importance to the team.

St. Brown Posts Rare 1,000 Yard Season

Another feat St. Brown was able to get done? A 1,000 yard season in 2022, which is something that’s a bit of a rarity for Lions players considering their struggles producing through the years.

Still, St. Brown has shown that he can get things done on the field, and this mark only proves that to be the case. With the 1,000 yard season, St. Brown joined some good company with Calvin Johnson as well as Germane Crowell, both standout receivers in Lions history.

.@Lions WR @amonra_stbrown has produced his first 1,000-yard season, becoming the 7th player in franchise history to post a 1,000-yard season within 2 seasons. He joins Calvin Johnson (2008) and Germane Crowell (1999) as DET's only players 23-or-younger with a 1,000-yard year. pic.twitter.com/VcpIX0vmOr — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) December 24, 2022

“Lions’ WR Amon-Ra St. Brown has produced his first 1,000-yard season, becoming the 7th player in franchise history to post a 1,000-yard season within 2 seasons. He joins Calvin Johnson (2008) and Germane Crowell (1999) as DET’s only players 23-or-younger with a 1,000-yard year,” the account tweeted.

Johnson went on to be one of the best wideouts in the NFL and a Hall of Fame player, while Crowell fizzled out a bit, posting just 920 yards and six touchdowns in three seasons after a 1,338 yard and seven touchdown year in 1999.

Obviously, Lions fans will hope St. Brown is more Johnson than Crowell, but it’s still very notable what he is doing on the field and the company he is keeping statistically in Detroit.

St. Brown Having Solid 2022 Season

This year, the wideout has done nothing to change the notion that he is a player on the rise to be taken seriously in terms of star power in the league, and these numbers only serve to prove that further.

St. Brown’s best game of the year other than Week 13’s two score, 114 yard explosion did come on Thanksgiving Day, where he went for 122 yards and a score against a solid Buffalo team. Perhaps this effort will start to get him on more national radars.

Play

Amon-Ra St. Brown's 122 yard feast on Thanksgiving | Week 12 Highlights

So far, St. Brown has impressed this season, going for 1,050 yards and six touchdowns with the Lions. He has been dominant at wide receiver and a consistent threat for the team in terms of the offense.

Now, St. Brown has some major statistical chops and history to go with all his solid performances on the field. He continues to pile up statistical marks which show that he’s going to be one of the league’s top wideouts for a while.