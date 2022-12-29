Amon-Ra St. Brown Drops Mic on Brother With Epic Trash Talk [WATCH]

The war of words between Amon-Ra St. Brown an Equanimeous St. Brown has been epic before Detroit Lions games against the Chicago Bears.

With the season winding down, it’s happening once again.

While there might not be a lot on the line for the 3-12 Bears, there’s a ton on the line for the 7-8 Lions, and the older St. Brown knows that to be the case. The duo got together with The 33rd Team before the game and had another epic tit-for-tat prior to Week 17.

The #Bears may play the #Lions on Sunday but the smack talk has already begun 😂@Equanimeous x @amonra_stbrown pic.twitter.com/jlGmhY4ZIc — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) December 28, 2022

“All we’re trying to do is beat you guys and ruin your f**** season. So y’all better be f**** locked in,” Equanimeous says simply.

“I have a question, when was the last time you guys won a game? You still haven’t won a game since we beat you. That taste of winning is not on your mouth. You guys don’t know what it tastes like,” Amon-Ra explained. “Three wins with two games left? I already know you guys are looking at the offseason. ‘We just gotta finish these last two games. Come on guys.'”

“We’re coming into Ford Field to f**** whoop that a**. I promise you,” he says in response.

Naturally, though, the younger brother wasn’t going to let the older brother have the last word.

“Our fans, you haven’t seen Ford Field like this. You’re not going to hear a damn thing. Eminem’s going to come and scream ‘ay, Lions fam. Get on your f***** feet,’ and the whole crowd’s going to go ‘ahhhh,’ St. Brown told his brother.

The back-and-forth was very funny, and gave fans an inside look at some of the trash talk that goes on with NFL players, especially those who happen to be related and play in fierce league rivalries.

Safe to say that the younger brother may have one upped his older brother here, especially with the dig about not winning games lately and the intensity of Ford Field in a playoff push.

St. Brown Battles Intense, Close on Field

So far, Amon-Ra has the upper hand overall between the sides when the family feud squares off on the field. In 2021, Equanimeous had the upper hand in the win column after the first matchup of the teams on Monday Night Football in Green Bay.

During that game, Amon-Ra got the better of the head-to-head stats, managing 18 yards on three receptions, while his brother managed just a single target. In the final game of the season, the Lions roared back for a win, with Amon-Ra having a much bigger impact. He went for 109 yards and a score in the game. Here’s a look at the duo’s jersey swap:

Play

Brothers swapping jerseys: Packers WR Equanimeous St. Brown and Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown postgame Brothers swapping jerseys: Packers WR Equanimeous St. Brown and Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown after their first NFL meeting 2022-01-09T21:36:13Z

Back in November, the Lions pulled out a 31-30 come from behind victory over Chicago, with Amon-Ra going for 119 yards on 11 receptions in the game. That had to sting for the older brother, who will be eying revenge this time around as he proved with his commentary.

St. Brown Posts 1,000 Yard Season

One spot where the younger St. Brown has his brother beaten firmly is in terms of personal production. Last week, St. Brown clinched a 1,000 yard season with the Lions in 2022.

That’s something that’s a bit of a rarity for Detroit players considering their struggles producing through the years on the offensive side of the ball.

Still, St. Brown has shown that he can get things done on the field, and this mark proves that to be the case. With the 1,050 yard, six touchdown season, St. Brown joined some good company with Calvin Johnson as well as Germane Crowell, both standout receivers in Lions history.

.@Lions WR @amonra_stbrown has produced his first 1,000-yard season, becoming the 7th player in franchise history to post a 1,000-yard season within 2 seasons. He joins Calvin Johnson (2008) and Germane Crowell (1999) as DET's only players 23-or-younger with a 1,000-yard year. pic.twitter.com/VcpIX0vmOr — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) December 24, 2022

Johnson went on to be one of the best wideouts in the NFL and a Hall of Fame player, while Crowell fizzled out a bit, posting just 920 yards and six touchdowns in three seasons after a 1,338 yard and seven touchdown year in 1999.

With the Bears, his brother Equanimeous has put up a total of 300 yards and just one touchdown in 2022.

Will the 2022 record be 0-2 or 1-1 heading into the offseason? That remains to be seen, but it’s clear both sides have strong opinions on what will play out.