Lions Urged to Target 3-Time Pro Bowler on ‘Prove’ It Deal

The Detroit Lions signed interior offensive lineman Graham Glasgow to a 1-year, prove-it deal last offseason. That worked out for both the Lions and Glasgow, as he played well and signed a new 3-year deal this March. A similar plan could be on the table this year for the Lions with veteran offensive lineman Andrus Peat.

USA Today’s Lions Wire’s Russell Brown proposed Detroit targeting Peat on a 1-year contract “to prove himself” in 2024.

“We’ve seen the Lions take a swing on players who were with the Saints when Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn were there,” Brown wrote. “Offensive lineman Andrus Peat is one of those players.

“At 30 years old, his play is somewhat on the decline, but the 3-time Pro Bowler (2018-2020) should have enough in the tank for a season or two in Detroit.

“Time will tell, but I could see him getting a one-year deal to prove himself to another organization.”

Peat has spent his entire 9-year career with the New Orleans Saints. But with the Saints, he has played every offensive line position but center.

From 2018-20, Peat made three consecutive Pro Bowls.

During 2023, Peat made 12 starts while predominantly playing left tackle.