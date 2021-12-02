Anthony Lynn Offers Telling Comment on Offensive Coordinator Change

The Detroit Lions made a big shift a few weeks ago, with Dan Campbell taking over play calling duties from Anthony Lynn. While the event could have been seen as a demotion, Lynn has played along well for the betterment of the team.

Most coaches aren’t going to admit to much discontent, but when speaking with the media, Lynn all but hinted that he is unhappy with his new role on the team and how it played out even if he isn’t going to make waves.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Speaking with the media on Thursday, December 1 in an interview posted to DetroitLions.com, Lynn explained his feelings about the move. As he said, he is working hard to make sure he can be an asset for the team as well as head coach Dan Campbell, and feels comfortable with the role. That’s true even if he doesn’t like the role.

“Three weeks going into this thing, knowing what Dan (Campbell) wants, tying to assist him the best I can. Very comfortable with the role. Don’t mistake comfortable for liking the role,” Lynn told the media. “But yeah, very comfortable with the role. I want to help assist Dan the best I can.”

The comment is a very interesting one for Lynn and the Lions all things considered. It’s clear the coordinator wants to be a team player and is still working hard in spite of in all likelihood being unhappy about the demotion and likely moving on during the impending offseason.

Rumors Breaking of Lions’ Coaching Changes

Campbell took over play calling duties in Week 10. With that in mind, more was revealed about the direction of the offense from CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora, and it’s clear that change could be on the menu once the 2022 offseason comes in a few months time.

In a piece discussing some of Detroit’s changes, La Canfora cited a team source that the shifts for the team were a long time coming. Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn apparently struggled to mesh with quarterback Jared Goff, and there were apparently disagreements over how to run the offense, schemes and D’Andre Swift’s role according to La Canfora. As a result, there could be offseason changes looming, even if they won’t happen during the season.

As La Canfora also wrote, Campbell doesn’t figure as someone who wants a hands-on say on the offense moving forward in terms of play calling, so he could hire someone and defer that role again if a change is made. According to La Canfora’s sources, it would be “very surprising” to not see some additions or changes to the staff, perhaps especially with the Lions potentially in the market for a young quarterback in 2022.

When Lynn came to the Lions, he was one of the bigger-names on the market, but it’s clear that things may not have worked out as hoped between him and the team. As a result, there’s a possibility of a change at this spot during the coming offseason.

Lions Offense Struggling During 2021 Season

No matter who is in charge of calling the plays or setting things up, the Lions have had a bad run this season in terms of offense. Things didn’t get off to a great start with Jared Goff, and injuries have also halted any kind of progression after the Lions lost names such as Taylor Decker, Quintez Cephus and Frank Ragnow for extended periods of time. The Lions, as a result, have struggled to have much of an identity on the offensive side of the ball. They’ve run successfully at times, but not consistently. They have also struggled to find big plays within the passing game. All of this has led to the Lions having one of the worst statistical offenses in football, currently ranking 29th in total offense with just 305.4 yards per-game.

Changes could come in the offseason, and it’s clear that given Lynn’s words, a parting of the ways could be on the horizon, even as he does everything possible to help the team out right now.

READ NEXT: Jared Goff Thankful for Extra Rest After Injury