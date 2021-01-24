Lions Hire Experienced Former Coach as Offensive Coordinator: Report

The Detroit Lions have cast a wide net for their next coaching staff and have reeled in one of the biggest fish of the offseason cycle.

Detroit will reportedly be adding former Los Angeles Chargers’ head coach Anthony Lynn as their offensive coordinator. Lynn has emerged from a pack of other names such as Buffalo Bills quarterback coach Ken Dorsey, Baltimore Ravens quarterback coach James Urban and potentially Kansas City Chiefs’ passing game coordinator Mike Kafka.

Per sources, the Detroit Lions will be hiring former Chargers coach Anthony Lynn as their offensive coordinator. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) January 23, 2021

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, Lynn had other opportunities but chose the Lions over his desires to work with the team’s new head coach Dan Campbell. This past week, Campbell admitted that he might be seeking out some experience in the role, and to that end, Lynn fit perfectly for what the team was looking for. As a former head coach, he will be able to by Campbell’s version of himself in New Orleans, and a potential assistant head coach for the team.

Obviously, Lynn is a strong addition for the Lions, and will add some veteran stability to a key spot on Campbell’s staff.

Lions Coaching Staff Taking Shape

With Lynn now coming into the mix and the Lions officially revealing they have hired Aaron Glenn to be their new defensive coordinator, the team’s offensive and defensive coordinators are now firmly in the mix. From here on out, Campbell will have to go about filling out the position coach list moving forward. Detroit will have plenty of holes to fill there, in addition to needing a special teams coordinator. It’s possible one name the team should look to retain is running backs coach Kyle Caskey given the solid work he did with the team the last few seasons. More than likely, though, it will be a fresh start for him and most of the other Lions coaches as Campbell will want to get his own folks into the mix.

Now that both coordinators have been chosen, the Lions can set out and look for new staff members at other spots.

Lynn, 52, has a wide-ranging background in football stemming from his days as a player. From 1992-1999, Lynn was a running back in the league and the highlight of his career was winning back-to-back Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos. Quickly after in 2002, Lynn began his coaching career in Denver, then went to. Jacksonville, Dallas, Cleveland and the Jets as a running backs coach. In 2016, he was the Bills offensive coordinator and took the job with the Chargers. Lynn went 33-31 as the coach there, and worked with Justin Herbert this past season. To that end, he might have the right blend of experience for the Lions. Last season, Lynn’s Chargers were surprisingly solid on offense, placing ninth in the NFL in total offense. They threw for a solid 4,329 yards while rushing for a decent 1,784 yards.

Lynn will reportedly be the choice to lead a new offense in Detroit, and he might end up being the perfect pick to help that along.

