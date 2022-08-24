Overlooked Lions Defender Called One of NFL’s Preseason Standouts

The Detroit Lions are hoping for improvements on defense, and the spot that needs to see the most growth is the team’s front.

SO far, it sounds as if the news is good on that, as multiple players have stepped up and stood out in order to show they can make an impact. One of those players has been Austin Bryant.

Bryant, a defensive lineman who has shown a knack for rushing the passer in the past, has turned on his play in a big way this camp and preseason to the point where he could now be seen as a roster lock.

Already, he is making headlines as one of the most impressive players on the team. Recently, The Athletic’s Nate Tice put together a list of preseason standouts. Bryant made the cut for Detroit.

As Tice explained, injury has played the biggest role in Bryant’s stalled development early career. Now, though, he looks poised to be able to cash in given what he did in 2021.

“In a contract year, Bryant could benefit from seeing more consistent opportunities as a role player. He might get those valuable snaps for the Lions, too, because he’s a different type of defender behind the highly-drafted Aidan Hutchinson and the recently extended Charles Harris,” Tice wrote in the piece.

Bryant offers the Lions an intriguing changeup on the field, and a chance to pressure the quarterback in a different way. So far this camp, he’s showed an ability to star in such a role.

With his good performance boosting him, Bryant is looking like a lock to not only make the team but make an impact this year as well.

Bryant Pushing off Lions’ 2022 Bubble

Entering into the 2022 season, Bryant was seen as a player that was firmly on the bubble for the Lions. The reason? Detroit’s suddenly crowded defensive line room had plenty of competition.

It hasn’t mattered a lick to Bryant. The defensive lineman has stepped up and been gritty during camp. He started a scrap early on, then responded with some tough work against Indianapolis. Last week, he paid off his good work with another sack:

With this in mind, and after seeing him get called out as a major standout, it’s looking more and more like the Lions will be able to see Bryant make the team and perhaps make a difference on defense this year.

Bryant Offers Clues to Personal Comfort

Why has Bryant been able to look so impressive? As he said in a recent media session, the fact that he was able to achieve some long-awaited health has played a big role.

Additionally, Bryant believes the fact that the team offers him a comfortable scheme is a big advantage at this point in time.

Play

Jamaal Williams, Aidan Hutchinson, and Austin Bryant meet the media after Lions Colts joint practice Watch Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams, defensive linemen Austin Bryant, and defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson with Colts defensive linemen Kwity Paye speak to the media on August 18, 2022 at Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage. 00:00 – 4:48: RB Jamaal Willams 4:49 – 11:11: DL Aidan Hutchinson & Colts DL Kwity… 2022-08-18T22:41:24Z

“I think it’s just come with experience, I’m going into my fourth year. Y’all know my story, I’ve dealt with injuries. I finally got a good two offseasons of being healthy,” Bryant admitted. “Finally in a scheme where I feel fits the way I like to play, in a culture where we get to work hard, have fun and be ourselves. I think it’s just been the fruits of that process.”

Specifically, Bryant admitted that he is most appreciative of his teammates, who help bring it all together.

“Like I said, I’m grateful for my teammates because man, all of us together is what makes everybody go so I’m just grateful for this year, grateful to be in this position and hopefully we give the city something to be proud about,” he said.

Certainly, that’s a hope for the Lions whole team heading toward the rapidly-approaching 2022 season. Bryant himself is trending toward being able to get that done.

