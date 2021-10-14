Barstool’s Big Cat All-in on Predicting Lions’ Week 6 Upset

The Detroit Lions aren’t attracting much attention this season for their good play on the field, but the team continues to be must-watch thanks to the compelling way their season has gone.

Detroit has scored more heartbreaking losses through the first five weeks of the year than most teams have in an entire season, and for that reason, folks are waiting to see whether or not the misery will continue or if the Lions can find a way to rally.

Barstool Sports personality Big Cat also known as Dan Katz is going out on a limb and predicting the Lions will pull the Week 6 upset over the Cincinnati Bengals. As he tweeted, he believes the Lions are going to find a way to get it done this week for their first victory of the year.

I think the Lions win their first game Sunday — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 14, 2021

That’s a very bold prediction given how both the Bengals and the Lions have looked at times this season. Cincinnati came within a missed field goal of beating the Packers to get to 4-1, while the Lions had another meltdown to prevent them from scoring their first win of the season. Many folks would not be sold on picking the Lions as a result of this.

Clearly, Big Cat is not conventional as it relates to this.

Lions’ 2021 Season Has Been Rough

Things have not gone as planned for Detroit this year from the start of the season until now. In Week 1, the Lions nearly erased a 31-10 halftime deficit but ran out of time in a tough defeat to San Francisco. Week 2 only brought more misery, as the Lions watched as a halftime lead evaporated in Green Bay. After that, Week 3 was possibly the biggest disappointment of the year. The Lions had Baltimore on the ropes late, but watched an NFL record 66 yard field goal sink them as time ran out on the clock. Week 4 was a 10 point close loss in Chicago, and Week 5, the Lions managed to steal defeat from the jaws of victory again, blowing a one point lead with 37 seconds on the clock to lose in Minnesota 19-17.

With all of this in mind, it seems the Lions are close, and that’s a fact that hasn’t been lost on many, even as the struggles have piled up so far this season.

Lions-Bengals Primer

The Lions and Bengals come into the game two teams heading in opposite directions. Cincinnati is 3-2 and showing signs of being a solid team given a few early wins and a great compete level in a Week 5 loss to Green Bay. Detroit, meanwhile, is just searching for their first win of the season. As bad as the Bengals have been historically, the Lions haven’t beaten them since 1992, which is a long losing streak. Cincinnati’s offense with Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase is good, and their defense has been decent as well so far this season. The injury-riddled Lions will have their hands full, even if this game is at Ford Field, which could provide a potential advantage.

Will the Lions be able to do enough to snap a winless skid? Many would likely say know, but it’s clear not everyone is a believer in that line of thinking.

