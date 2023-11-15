Lions’ Ben Johnson ‘Most Coveted’ Head Coaching Candidate: Report

In the NFL, it’s rarely too early to begin discussing the next head coach hiring cycle. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will be the hottest coaching name on the market.

“Many league sources consider Johnson the most coveted candidate in this hiring cycle,” Pelissero wrote on November 15.

In his second year as Lions offensive coordinator, Johnson has Detroit ranked as the No. 2 offense in yards and sixth in points scored heading into Week 11. Johnson’s offense is also both fourth in rushing and passing yards.

“A former walk-on QB who earned math and computer science degrees at North Carolina, Johnson is considered one of the NFL’s sharpest minds and was on the verge of becoming a head coach last January,” wrote Pelissero.

“Johnson coached quarterbacks, receivers and tight ends before becoming Detroit’s offensive coordinator in 2022, giving him a good feel for the whole picture.”

Lions’ Ben Johnson Interviewed for NFL Head Coaching Roles Last Offseason

After just one season as an NFL offensive coordinator, Johnson received interest from three different teams last January. He interviewed for the head coaching job with the Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers, but Johnson elected to return to the Lions.

Pelissero implied his return was out of loyalty to “longtime alley” and Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

Johnson began his coaching career as a Boston College graduate assistant in 2009. Campbell was coaching the Miami Dolphins tight ends when Johnson landed his first NFL coaching gig as a Dolphins offensive assistant in 2012.

Johnson and Campbell spent four seasons on the same coaching staff in Miami. Campbell was the Dolphins interim head coach in 2015 when Johnson was the team’s assistant quarterbacks and tight ends coach.

Johnson became Detroit’s tight ends coach in 2020, and he remained on staff in the same position when the Lions hired Campbell as head coach in 2021. Johnson rose to offensive coordinator in 2022.

The Lions finished fourth in offensive yards and fifth in points during Johnson’s first season as offensive coordinator.

In 2023, Detroit is trying to end a second straight season in the top 5 in both offensive yards and points scored for the first time since 1953-54.

Lions DC Aaron Glenn Also Mentioned as Top Head Coach Candidate

Johnson is hardly the only head coaching candidate on Detroit’s staff. Pelissero briefly mentioned defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn as a potential target for NFL teams this offseason.

“Bengals DC Lou Anarumo and Lions DC Aaron Glenn profile as top candidates,” wrote Pelissero.

Glenn has served as the Lions defensive coordinator since the 2021 season. The team’s defense has steadily improved in almost all statistical categories.

Most impressively, the Lions have gone from 29th in run defense in 2022 to third this season.

Overall, the Lions defense is ninth in yards allowed during 2023. They were last in yards allowed in 2022.

Detroit has also improved in points allowed and passing yards yielded this season. They are ranked 21st in points allowed and 20th in pass defense.

On November 1, Fansided NFL writer Ryan Heckman named Lions assistant head coach and running backs coach Scottie Montgomery a dark horse candidate for the Las Vegas Raiders head coach opening.

Detroit has featured a top rushing offense each of the last two seasons. They finished 11th in rushing yards last year and third in rushing touchdowns. Heading into Week 11 of the 2023 campaign, the Lions are fourth in rushing yards and fourth in rushing scores.

Additionally, there’s even some buzz around Campbell. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman predicted that Campbell will be a “big wild-card wish candidate” for Texas A&M.

The Aggies football program fired head coach Jimbo Fisher on November 12.

In summary, the Lions may be in the middle of their most successful season in years. As a result, a few of their coaches could be in high demand early in 2024.