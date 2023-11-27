Lions OC Ben Johnson Connected to Latest NFL Head Coach Opening

Ben Johnson already declined to become head of the Carolina Panthers. But NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero suggested that that won’t stop the Panthers from pursuing the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator again this offseason.

“The Panthers targeted Lions OC Ben Johnson a year ago before he opted to stay in Detroit,” Pelissero wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “It wouldn’t be a surprise if they made another run at him, among others.

“For now, special teams coordinator Chris Tabor takes over as interim coach as the search begins.”

The Panthers have a vacancy at head coach because the team fired Frank Reich after just 11 games. Carolina is 1-10 this season, which is the worst record in the NFL.

The Panthers were one of three teams who expressed interest in Johnson as a head coaching candidate last offseason. But Johnson decided to return to the Lions as offensive coordinator.

Lions’ Ben Johnson Linked to Carolina Panthers

It’s not hard to see why the Panthers could be interested in Johnson.

In his first season as Lions offensive coordinator during 2022, Johnson led Detroit to a top 5 finish in points and yards. They were also eighth in passing yards and 11th in rushing yards.

The Lions offense has arguably improved this season despite a complete turnover at running back. After Week 12, Detroit is second in yards, seventh in points, third in passing yards and sixth in rushing yards this season.

If the Lions finish in the top 5 in overall yards and points again, it will be the first time Detroit accomplishes that feat in back-to-back seasons since 1953-54.

The Panthers will likely hire an offensive-minded head coach given that the team is heavily invested in rookie quarterback Bryce Young. Under Reich, the Panthers are 30th in yards and 29th in points scored after Week 12.

Over the last three weeks, the Panthers lost to both the Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears. The Titans and Bears have 5 combined wins against the rest of the league this season.

Projecting the Most Coveted NFL Coaches & Jobs This Offseason

This isn’t the first time that Pelissero has floated Johnson as a strong candidate to become a head coach in 2024. In fact, Pelissero reported on November 15 that “many league sources consider Johnson the most coveted candidate in this hiring cycle.”

It’s very possible that Johnson could have his choice of NFL head coaching jobs. That could make it unlikely that Johnson picks the Panthers.

Carolina has been a model example of instability since owner Dave Tepper bought the Panthers in 2018. In six years, Tepper has fired head coaches in the middle of the season three times.

Including interims, Tepper has had six head coaches in six seasons.

Things have obviously gone poorly for the Panthers during 2023. But firing a head coach after just 11 games won’t be a positive for the organization when Tepper goes to hire his next head coach this offseason.

“Assuming Tabor doesn’t get the permanent job, Tepper will hire head coach No. 7, likely in January,” wrote The Charlotte Observer’s Scott Fowler. “Who will actually want this job? Lord knows.”

Whether Johnson cares about that or not, he will likely have to strongly believe in Young as a potential franchise quarterback to be interested in Carolina. Young has posted 9 touchdowns and 8 interceptions with a 5.4 yards per attempt average and 61.7% completion percentage as a rookie this season.