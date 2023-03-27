Huge Coaching Decision Called Lions’ Most-Underrated Offseason Move

The Detroit Lions have gotten off to a running start in terms of adding players this offseason, and have made tons of moves both large and small to help their roster take shape.

Not every move the team has made, however, figures to be underrated or called out in terms of importance. But there is one decision the Lions did make that stands out above all the rest this offseason.

Recently, ESPN looked at an upgraded power ranking list after free agency. Detroit was up to ninth, and as part of that, contributors named the most under-the-radar moves that each team made this offseason.

For the Lions, the move wasn’t adding a player or a coach, but rather keeping one. ESPN’s Eric Woodyard explained that the team’s ability to lure offensive coordinator Ben Johnson back into the mix was a game-changer for the Lions and their future, even though the move was a bit under-the-radar.

“After Johnson led one of the NFL’s most dynamic offenses, many believed he would be jetting out of Detroit. However, despite interviewing, and being a top candidate, for multiple head-coaching vacancies, the 36-year-old decided to stay in Detroit. The Lions’ offense ranked fifth in the league in points scored with 26.6 per game and Johnson’s creative playcalling, coupled with his tight-knit relationship with quarterback Jared Goff, was a big reason behind that,” Woodyard wrote in the piece.

Johnson’s return was the first piece of big news the Lions enjoyed during the offseason, playing out in January as the hiring cycle was evolving. At the time, the move was shocking because Johnson was one of the top assistants on the market that teams were looking at.

Johnson is back now, and while his return may start to be overshadowed by lots of the other moves the Lions make in terms of personnel, it shouldn’t be forgotten in terms of its importance.

Ben Johnson Explained Reason for Lions’ Return

While many might have felt surprised to see Johnson return to the Lions, it was not a shock at all to Johnson himself in the end.

Speaking with Tim Twentyman on the Twentyman in the Huddle podcast in February, Johnson was asked why he returned. As he explained, the decision was easy relative to the fact that there’s some good things set to start happening in Detroit.

“It’s really simple for me. It starts with this place and these

people. I’ve been here four years now and I believe in Sheila (Ford), what she’s doing. Rod Wood, Dan (Campbell), Brad (Holmes). It starts at the top and I think it’s trickled down. This is as encouraged I’ve been in my four years with the direction of of the Lions and where we’re headed,” Johnson said to Twentyman in the interview.

As Johnson said, he feels as if there is positive momentum with the team, and he didn’t want to miss out on being a part of it for the future.

“There’s so many good things going on here, so many good people, coaches, players. I love the offensive staff, everyone that we have on board there. I love the players. I love coming into work every day. Coach Campbell is incredible, and so end of the day, talking with my family, just it made sense. Don’t ruin a good thing,” Johnson explained of his return.

As much as the Lions and their fans appreciate what Johnson means to the team, it seems he appreciates his situation just as much. That’s major news for the Lions as they attempt to take the jump toward contender status for 2023 and beyond.

Ben Johnson’s Return Important for Lions

In terms of a positive way to start this offseason, there could be nothing better for the Lions than seeing Johnson return to the team. Why? His offense was near the top of the league in 2022.

This past season, the Lions finished with a top four total offense, putting up 380 yards per-game. Detroit’s passing offense was ranked eighth overall, putting up 4,281 yards and 29 touchdowns to go with 251.6 yards per-game. Amon-Ra St. Brown was the leader at the spot with six touchdowns and 1,161 yards.

Detroit’s rush offense was 11th, going for 128.2 yards per-game and 2,179 total yards and 23 touchdowns. Jamaal Williams was dominant with 17 touchdowns and 1,066 yards to lead this group. While he won’t return, David Montgomery comes in to provide a boost.

Now that he is coming back, Johnson can continue to oversee the development of Jared Goff, someone that has sung his praises from the start that he has developed a quality relationship with. Johnson can also continue to help Jameson Williams gain his footing in the league.

With Johnson back, the Lions could be poised to become one of the most dangerous offenses in the league in 2023. If that plays out, his return might no longer be underrated when all is said and done.